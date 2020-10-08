+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
Century Communities to Join Henderson's Cadence Planned Community

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced it's acquired land for a new community in Henderson's celebrated Cadence planned community, boasting over 450 acres of open space, multiple parks—including the 50-acre central park—splash pads, a pool, sports courts, trail access and more. Cadence also offers a prime location near attractions like Lake Mead and the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall. Century Communities' new community at Cadence is projected to open in Summer 2021 and will offer buyers their choice of six two-story floor plans, with up to 5 bedrooms and 2,947 square feet.

Cadence planned community amenities | Henderson, Nevada

Join Century Communities' VIP list for updates on pricing, pre-sales and more: CenturyCommunities.com/CadenceVIP.

Learn more about the Cadence planned community at CadenceNV.com.

"We're excited to be a part of Cadence, which has a sterling reputation as one of the region's premier planned developments, offering residents exceptional amenities and a rich community experience," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "And with our quality craftsmanship, customer service and inspired home designs, homebuyers will really be able to enjoy the best of both worlds."

For more information, call 702.936.3020.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Cadence community pool and splash pad | Henderson, Nevada

Two-story floor plan by Century Communities

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-to-join-hendersons-cadence-planned-community-301149076.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

