Century Communities Proudly Offers Four New Home Communities in Parker, CO
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is proud to offer new homes at multiple communities in Parker, Colorado—recently ranked the second-best place to live in America by Money Magazine. Read Money's profile on Parker's ranking. Century Communities currently builds everything from single-family homes to paired homes and condos at four communities in Parker: Alder Village, Anthology, Enclave at Pine Grove, and The Trails at Westcreek. All communities are located within the notable Douglas County School District, and boast easy access to E-470, the Denver Tech Center (DTC), Denver International Airport (DIA), and historic downtown Parker.
"We've long known that Parker is one of the Front Range's best places to live, and we're thrilled to see the town receive this well-deserved recognition," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President. "In offering a wide range of options for homebuyers to choose from—including condos, paired homes and single-family homes—we make it easier than ever for homebuyers to find their dream home in this beautiful place."
COMMUNITIES IN PARKER
Alder Village
8899 Birch Run Drive
Parker, CO 80134
- Paired homes from the low $400s
- Ranch and two-story floor plans
- 2 to 4 beds, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 3,199 square feet
- Full basements and private backyards with fences
- Quick move-in homes available
Anthology
12841 Red Rosa Circle
Parker, CO 80134
- Single-family homes from the mid $400s
- Ranch and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 7 beds, 2 to 5.5 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages, up to 4,349 square feet
- Celebrated planned community with abundant amenities, such as parks, trails and a pool
- Quick move-in homes available
Enclave at Pine Grove
15905 Filly Avenue
Parker, CO 80134
- Single-family homes from the upper $400s
- Ranch and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 6 beds, 2 to 5 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages, up to 3,616 square feet
- Prime location off of Parker's Mainstreet
- Limited opportunities available
The Trails at Westcreek
9283 Twenty Mile Road
Parker, CO 80134
- Condos from the low $300s
- Open floor plans with designer finishes
- 2 to 3 beds, 2 baths, up to 1,316 square feet
- Close to Parker Adventist Hospital, Mainstreet, and just steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail
- Quick move-in homes available
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-proudly-offers-four-new-home-communities-in-parker-co-301155966.html
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
