Century Communities Joins Deerbrooke Planned Community in Leander

LEANDER, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced it's joining the celebrated Deerbrooke planned development in Leander, known for its prime location and incredible community amenities—including miles of trail, a multi-use community center, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a fenced dog park and more. Century Communities will offer buyers a versatile selection of floor plans from two home collections, boasting Craftsman-style exteriors, alley-load garages, designer-selected finishes, and desirable included features. New homes from Century Communities are projected to start selling at Deerbrooke in early 2021.

Deerbrooke community entrance | Leander, Texas

Join Century Communities' interest list for updates on homes, pricing, Grand Opening details and more: www.CenturyCommunities.com/Deerbrooke.  

Learn more about the Deerbrooke planned community at www.DeerbrookeTX.com.

"We're excited to be part of Deerbrooke, which offers buyers the trifecta of abundant community amenities, beautiful new homes, and a sought-after location," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "We're proud to offer a unique lineup of floor plans, allowing buyers the flexibility to find a home design that fits their needs and lifestyle."

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Single-family homes from the upper $200s
  • Two home collections, each offering four floor plans with Craftsman-style exteriors
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, up to 2,109 square feet
  • Additional community amenities include a resort-style infinity-edge pool and splash pad, an open-air pavilion, multiple parks and green spaces
  • Schools within walking distance, plus nearby shopping and dining
  • Short drive to regional hubs like downtown Austin, Lake Travis and Georgetown

Learn more at CenturyCommunities.com/Deerbrooke.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Deerbrooke dog park | Leander, Texas

Deerbrooke fitness center | Leander, Texas

Model home of Lavaca floor plan | Century Communities

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-joins-deerbrooke-planned-community-in-leander-301158301.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

