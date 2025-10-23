Century Communities Aktie 21333404 / US1565043007
|
23.10.2025 03:29:40
Century Communities, Inc. Profit Declines In Q3
(RTTNews) - Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $37.40 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $83.02 million, or $2.59 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Century Communities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.71 million or $1.52 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 13.8% to $980.28 million from $1.137 billion last year.
Century Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $37.40 Mln. vs. $83.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $2.59 last year. -Revenue: $980.28 Mln vs. $1.137 Bln last year.
