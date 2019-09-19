Century Communities, Inc. announces Grand Opening for its newest Atlanta-area community

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today that its newest community of single-family homes, Trinity Falls, is now open in Buford.

Trinity Falls has been on the radar for homebuyers looking for quality new homes in the highly desirable Buford and Flowery Branch communities in the north Atlanta area. Trinity Falls will include such extraordinary amenities as a junior Olympic pool, clubhouse, playground, two tennis courts, pickleball court and dog park.

"The opening of Trinity Falls has been greatly anticipated and we are excited to invite homebuyers to visit this remarkable new community. This is the best time to take advantage of our Grand Opening opportunities on these quality crafted homes. Homeowners will enjoy an outstanding quality of life at Trinity Falls as well as its exceptional location in the popular north Atlanta area," said Susie Anderson, Century Communities' division manager for Atlanta.

Starting in the high-$200's, Trinity Falls offers 9 floorplans in ranch and two-story single-family homes. Plus, homeowners can choose from 2-6 bedrooms, 2-4 bathrooms and 2-bay garages. Ranch homes range in size from 1,700 to 2,100 square feet; while two-story homes range in size from 2,700 to 4,000 square feet.

Depending on chosen floor plans, other home features include granite countertops in the kitchen, breakfast rooms, gas fireplaces, open plans with natural light, bedrooms and full bath on the main floor, lofts, spacious master suites and closets.

The historic City of Buford is in Gwinnett County and part of the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. While Buford has maintained its small-town friendliness, the community has evolved into a modern city with international companies and a highly motivated labor force, arts and cultural centers, quality schools and recreational opportunities for hiking along seven miles of trails and water recreation at Lake Sidney Lanier and Buford Dam Park.

Trinity Falls is near I-985 and I-85 and close to shopping, entertainment, dining and the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. In addition to easy access to Lake Lanier, residents are also close to the Mall of Georgia and the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

For information about the Grand Opening festivities taking place September 21st at Trinity Falls in Buford, call 678-775-1640 to join the VIP list, or request a VIP tour of the three new designer decorated model homes. For more information visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/georgia/atlanta-metro/buford/trinity-falls.

