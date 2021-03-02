SMI 10’817 1.0%  SPI 13’481 0.9%  Dow 31’568 0.1%  DAX 14’040 0.2%  Euro 1.1054 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’708 0.0%  Gold 1’737 0.7%  Bitcoin 43’692 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9146 0.0%  Öl 63.5 0.3% 

02.03.2021 19:53:00

Century Communities Debuting New Model Home in Cross Plains, TN

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is hosting a model home Grand Opening event this weekend at Chelsea's Way, its exceptional new community of single-family homes in the Cross Plains/White House area—just minutes from I-65 for an easy commute to Nashville. Running from March 6 to March 7, the event will give homebuyers and agents a first look at the community's stunning Calderwood floor plan, showcasing two stories of fully furnished living space, complete with designer finishes and an inviting open-concept layout. Also at the event, visitors can learn about 6 additional single- and two-story floor plans, as well as explore the community's idyllic setting—boasting a tranquil creek, mature trees and a large event lawn with a rustic open-air pavilion.

Calderwood floor plan at Chelsea’s Way in Cross Plains, TN | Century Communities

For more event and community information, visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/ChelseasWayTN.

"We've very excited for Nashville-area homebuyers to discover Chelsea's Way, which offers the best of both worlds in a beautiful location with incredible new homes," said John Hennebery, Nashville Division President. "And with 80 homesites and 7 floor plans, now's the perfect time for buyers to get in early and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT CHELSEA'S WAY

  • Single-family homes from the high $200s
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,641 square feet
  • Large event lawn with an open-air pavilion
  • Quick access to shopping and other amenities in Cross Plains and White House
  • Homes available to reserve online

For more information, call 615.795.2018.

Community location:
3968 Calista Road
Cross Plains, TN 37049

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-debuting-new-model-home-in-cross-plains-tn-301238900.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:41 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:35 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
11:56 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
11:02 Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable BRC auf ESG Indizes - jetzt zeichnen
09:42 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Lindt&Sprüngli-Aktie steigt dennoch: Gewinneinbruch in 2020 wegen Corona
Verdient Tesla mehr Geld mit Bitcoin als mit Elektroautos?
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Dem Tesla-Papier könnte ein Sturz auf unter 100 US-Dollar bevorstehen
Weshalb der Euro zum Dollar deutlich fällt - zum Franken stärker
Santhera-Aktie stärker: Positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Studie zu Mukoviszidose
Wall Street beendet Handel sehr freundlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Wall Street kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Dufry-Aktie in Rot: Dufry erhält Konzessionen für Flughafen in Jamaika

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit