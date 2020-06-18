18.06.2020 23:53:00

Century Communities and Inspire Home Loans Announce Payment Protection Program Included with Century Communities and Century Complete Home Purchases

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, announced a new Payment Protection program that covers mortgage payments for up to six months in the event of an involuntary job loss. The program is included during the first two years on all Century Communities and Century Complete home purchases that finance through Inspire Home Loans.  

"As the economy continues to recover, this program is designed to give qualified homebuyers an extra measure of security and confidence in the purchase of their dream home," said Liesel Cooper, President of the Western and Mountain Regions. "We're proud that we're able to offer this protection at no additional cost through our affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans."

See full offer details at Live.CenturyCommunities.com/CCSPaymentProtection or CenturyCompleteHomes.com/PaymentProtection.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAM DETAILS

  • 60-day vesting period after closing
  • 30-day waiting period after a qualifying job loss
  • Up to $1,500 per month for up to six months on all PITI payments (Principal, Interest, Taxes, Insurance)

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

About Inspire Home Loans
Inspire Home Loans, Inc. NMLS#1564276. Additional license information available at NMLS Consumer Access: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

 

