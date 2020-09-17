|
17.09.2020 01:47:00
Century Communities Acquires Skye Canyon Master Plan in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, recently acquired the remaining 400+ acres of the 1,700-acre Skye Canyon development in Las Vegas, which ranks as the 22nd top-selling master-planned community in the country based on new home sales. The acquisition makes Century Communities Skye Canyon's master developer. Century Communities has a successful track record of overseeing the build-out of several master-planned communities in the region, such as Tuscany Village in Henderson and Rhodes Ranch in southwest Las Vegas. Since the acquisition, Century Communities has already begun construction on what will eventually be 2,500 additional homes for new and existing Skye Canyon communities, including three communities slated to open in 2021, and three actively selling communities: Aspen, Madera and Northglenn.
Explore Skye Canyon homes and amenities at https://skyecanyon.com.
"Century Communities has been at Skye Canyon since its inception, and we're thrilled that this agreement ensures we'll be there through its completion," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "We're also grateful to Olympia Companies for working with us to ensure a smooth transition and continuity with the HOA."
SKYE CANYON HOMEBUILDERS
- Century Communities
- Toll Brothers
- Pulte Homes
- Woodside Homes
- Beazer Homes
- Pardee Homes
- Lennar
UPCOMING SKYE CANYON COMMUNITIES | Century Communities
Skye Mesa at Skye Canyon
- 164 homesites for single-family homes
- Single-story floor plans
- Two home collections: The Madera Collection and Edgeview Collection
- Up to 2,307 square feet
- Four models to break ground in November
- Grand Opening projected for March 2021
Cantaro at Skye Canyon
- 220 homesites for single-family homes
- Two-story floor plans
- Two home collections: The Copperleaf Collection and Essence Collection
- Up to 2,947 square feet
- Four models to break ground in Spring 2021
Brighton at Skye Canyon
- 133 homesites for townhomes
- 3-plex and 4-plex designs
- 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,448 square feet
- Three models to break ground in Spring 2021
SKYE CANYON AMENITIES
Skye Canyon boasts an exceptional northwest location and an abundance of community amenities. Highlights include:
- 15-acre Skye Canyon Park, the masterplan's central community hub featuring Skye Center and Skye Fitness
- Nearly 10,000-square-foot fitness center with workout equipment, an outdoor Junior Olympic pool and a yoga room
- Two future school locations, including a 1.2-acre elementary school and a 2-acre middle school
- Neighborhood market anchored by Smith's Marketplace
Century Communities will carry on with Skye Canyon's original vision for the master plan's trails, open space, and five remaining parks.
For more information about Century Communities or Skye Canyon, call 702.936.3020.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-acquires-skye-canyon-master-plan-in-las-vegas-301132760.html
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
