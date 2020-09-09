+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
Century Communities Acquires Land for Two New Houston Metro Communities

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced it's acquired land for two new communities: one in Katy—named Aurora—and the other in Tomball, named Fairway Farms. Each community will offer the homebuilder's popular Lonestar and Liberty collections, boasting single-family new homes with single- and two-story floor plans and in-demand features. Fairway Farms is projected to open in spring 2021, and Aurora is projected to open in summer 2021.

The Leander floor plan | Century Communities’ Liberty Collection

Learn more and join Century Communities' interest list at CenturyCommunities.com/ComingSoonHOU.

"Marking our entrance to the charming cities of Katy and Tomball, we're excited that these communities will expand the presence of our sought-after Lonestar and Liberty new home collections," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "We encourage homebuyers interested in these developments to join our interest list, which will ensure they're the first to know about community updates and Grand Opening information."

Fairway Farms location:
FM 2978 and Bogs Road
Tomball, TX 77375

Aurora location:
Peek Road and Beckendorff Road
Katy, Texas 77493
(just west of the Grand Parkway)

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-acquires-land-for-two-new-houston-metro-communities-301126718.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

