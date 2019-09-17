Centurion Wealth's Sterling Neblett Named by Forbes as One of the Best Financial Advisors in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling D. Neblett of Centurion Wealth Management, a leading provider of financial and wealth management solutions in Northern Virginia, has received recognition for his work he provides his clients. The founding partner of Centurion Wealth Management has been named among Forbes' Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors in 2019 , according to a list recently released by Forbes. The list contains names of the top young wealth advisors in each state across the nation.

Each advisor on the Forbes rankings was chosen by SHOOK Research, based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria to rate thousands of advisors in the wealth management industry. Some of the criteria used in coming up with the list from thousands of financial advisors include in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management. The 2019 Next-Gen Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list spotlights over 1,485 advisors of almost 30,000 nominees across the nation with team assets amounting to more than $1 trillion.

The recognition and accolades reiterate the financial advisor's skill and dedication to helping his clients attain financial stability. Sterling consistently provides innovative solutions to his clients, many of which are entrepreneurs, helping them to solve complex issues and, ultimately, leading to the growth of their business.

Sterling earned a B.B.A. degree in Finance and International Business, with a minor in Spanish, from James Madison University, and has earned an Executive Certificate in Financial Planning from Georgetown University. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and currently holds his FINRA series 7, series 63, series 66, and Life and Health insurance licenses.

More information about the services offered by Sterling and his team at Centurion Wealth Management can be found on their website.

About Centurion Wealth Management

Centurion Wealth Management is a financial and wealth management solutions provider, founded by Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP®. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, the company leads and guides their clients, who are typically entrepreneurs, women and business executives, through the complexities of the interrelated areas of wealth management, including investments, taxes, cash flow generation, debt management, business succession, estate planning, charitable giving and risk management.

