05.10.2020 17:03:00

Centura Health and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Colorado Springs

Centura Health and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, have signed an in-network agreement in Colorado Springs, expanding access to care for Humana Medicare members.

Humana’s Medicare Advantage health maintenance organization (HMO) plan members will now have in-network access to Centura Health’s Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, which includes Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center.

"Centura Health Penrose-St. Francis Health Services looks forward to being in the provider network for Humana Medicare Advantage programs,” stated Mark Carley, Vice-President, Managed Care and Payor Relations. "Humana is a great partner and is aligned with Centura’s mission to providing high-quality care to residents in El Paso County and surrounding areas.”

"We are grateful for the opportunity to team up with Centura Health to expand our network in Colorado Springs for our Medicare Advantage HMO members,” said Mark Iorio, Central West Region Medicare President for Humana. "We look forward to providing our HMO members this additional in-network option as part of our commitment to help our members achieve their best health.”

The new agreement will take effect on January 1, 2021.

About Centura Health

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 17 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

Y0040_GHHKXT7EN_C

