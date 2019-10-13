13.10.2019 17:00:00

CENTRL Office Experiences Accelerated Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CENTRL Office, a co-working company, located in Portland, Oregon, is set to open new office spaces in Sacramento and Lake Oswego in the Spring of 2020. These new locations increase CENTRL Office's growing presence across the U.S.

CENTRL has responded to the growing demand for shared working spaces in cities with emerging growth in population and emerging industries. Last February, concierge style offices were opened in Dallas, Texas while at the same time announcing the new Lake Oswego, Oregon location. With six co-working offices across the United States, the Sacramento and Lake Oswego openings is another step in broadening CENTRL Office's unique take on co-working spaces. Merging hospitality and traditional office concepts, CENTRL Office connects community and professionalism in a modern way.

"Our vision from the beginning, was to create a better place to work where all of the space easily interacted with the other. CENTRL is not just another co-working space, but an operating system for what office space should be in the future," said Alex Hughes, Co-Founder of CENTRL Office. "The underlying concept was to be able to adapt quickly with rapidly changing markets, to scale up to meet the changing needs of clients and markets. CENTRL strives to be an integral part of the community, not just a service provider."

Along with every CENTRL Office location, the offices provide full-time office staff, private office spaces, locally sourced coffee and food options, and many private meeting areas. All spaces support every business need from a single desk up to a 20-person office space. Designed with today's creative and fast-paced decision-makers in mind, CENTRL Office provides all the amenities needed to succeed in business.

CENTRL Office in Dallas, located in the Arts District, is home to Cultivar Coffee, Deep Ellum Brewing, Holy Kombucha, Fully Sit-Stand Desks and Smith Teamaker. The co-working offices opened earlier in 2019 and has experienced increased traffic and interest from new local businesses and expanders.

About CENTRL Office
CENTRL Office was founded in 2015, in Portland, Oregon. The founders set out to create a shared workspace for innovators, creators, and doers. An approachable space filled with the light, energy and people that cultivate great work. The design affords members more area for dedicated & private work than most coworking spaces, along with open and social spaces to meet, collaborate and be inspired. CENTRL Office recently opened their first locations outside of Oregon in both Downtown Los Angeles and the Dallas Arts District.

 

SOURCE CENTRL Office

