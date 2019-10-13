CENTRL Office Expands Into Sacramento

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CENTRL Office, a co-working company, located in Portland, Oregon, is announcing new office space in Sacramento, California set to open in early 2020. This new location increases CENTRL Office's growing presence across the U.S.

With six co-working office locations across the United States, the Sacramento office is another step in broadening CENTRL Office's unique take on co-working spaces. Merging hospitality and traditional office concepts, CENTRL Office connects community and professionalism in a modern way.

"Our vision from the beginning, was to create a better place to work where all of the space easily interacted with the other. CENTRL is not just another co-working space, but an operating system for what office space should be in the future," said Alex Hughes, Co-Founder of CENTRL Office. "The underlying concept was to be able to adapt quickly with rapidly changing markets, to scale up to meet the changing needs of clients and markets. CENTRL strives to be an integral part of the community, not just a service provider."

Along with every CENTRL Office location, the offices provide full-time office staff, flexible common areas, locally sourced coffee and food options, and many meeting areas. All spaces are equipped for any business need from a single desk up to a 20-person office space. Designed with today's community-focused and fast-paced decision makers in mind, CENTRL Office provides all the amenities needed to succeed in business.

About CENTRL Office

CENTRL Office was founded in 2015, in Portland, Oregon. The founders set out to create a shared workspace for innovators, creators, and doers. An approachable space filled with the light, energy and people that cultivate great work. The design affords members more area for dedicated & private work than most coworking spaces, along with open and social spaces to meet, collaborate and be inspired. CENTRL Office recently opened their first locations outside of Oregon in both Downtown Los Angeles and the Dallas Arts District. For more information: https://centrloffice.com/

SOURCE CENTRL Office