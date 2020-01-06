06.01.2020 19:03:00

Centric Financial Corporation Appoints William T. McGrath as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation, (OTC: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank, has appointed William T. McGrath as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer at Centric Bank, announced Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO.  McGrath is responsible for supervising all credit-related areas of the company, including the policies and procedures related to underwriting and credit administration, as well as measuring and managing aggregate risk in the bank's loan portfolio.

“As Centric Bank continues its legacy of diversified, quality loan growth with turnaround times and results that exceed customer expectations, Bill McGrath's expertise, proven judgment, and credit discipline are integral to maintaining a strong credit culture as we strategically position the bank for continued growth,” says President and CEO Patricia (Patti) A. Husic.

A change manager, McGrath boasts a 35-year career in banking, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Credit & Risk Officer for DNB First, N.A., a $1.2 billion community bank.  His accomplishments include creating underwriting processes for commercial loans, restructuring and hiring risk teams, overhauling credit policy, creating efficient credit processes, portfolio reporting, and establishing audit and regulatory procedures.

McGrath holds a graduate degree in banking from Stonier Graduate School of Banking, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, and a B.S. from Villanova University, Villanova, PA. Passionate about youth athletics and caring for our communities' elderly, he has served as a board member and treasurer for West Chester Area Senior Center for the past eight years, was chairman of the Magellan Leadership Group of Radnor, and served as regional commissioner for CYO Girls Basketball in Chester County.

McGrath will be based at Centric Bank's Operations and Executive Office campus, 1826 Good Hope Road, Hampden Township, Cumberland County.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK
An American Banker 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for six years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $790 million and remains a top leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. Centric Bank is a Top 10 SBA 7(a) Lender in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Founded in 2007, Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, and Devon. Loan production offices are located in Devon and Lancaster with an Operations and Executive Office campus located in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Contact:

Anne Deeter Gallaher


Tel. 717.580.4856


adg@deetergallahergroup.com

 

;