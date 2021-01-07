Centri Tech Launches In Portland, OR

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centri Tech is pleased to announce its launch in Portland, Oregon.

Centri Tech mobilizes the full potential of technology through a concept it calls "digital advancement."

Centri Tech is a social venture which mobilizes the full potential of technology to lift the human condition through a concept it calls "digital advancement." This "digital advancement" approach intersects real estate, housing, technology, culture and innovation to overcome socio-economic disparities and calls for (1) a widespread technology policy and practice agenda focused on both public and private sectors, (2) a network of like-minded entities from the public sector, technology and corporate industries, philanthropy, as well as the community development and housing sector, and (3) digital innovation practices to leverage new technologies with social purpose. Centri Tech integrates these three strategies into a platform to drive impact for society and the people in it, with a focus on improved health, wealth and environment.

This effort is not the first time that the team behind Centri Tech has led in this space. The team formerly founded One Economy Corporation (2000 – 2012), an entity that worked in 17 countries with a mission to network affordable housing with broadband and to promote its adoption and use for life-sustaining and life-enhancing actions.

The Portland community is of immense value to Rey Ramsey, Co-Founder and CEO of Centri Tech, as he has always launched a substantial Portland operation since his career with the Oregon State Economic Development Department, where he was director of the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department under governors Neil Goldschmidt and Barbara Roberts. This includes the aforementioned One Economy and Enterprise Foundation, a real estate investment services company that provided development capital via equity and debt products for affordable housing and community development.

"We are at a moment of historic opportunity and Portland is a key community at the epicenter of great potential impact. The disruption unleashed by the pandemic, alongside widespread calls for transformative change, has opened the way to new possibilities. The city is rich with diverse talent and dedicated policy makers who recognize the importance of leveraging the power of technology to bring affordable, accessible high-speed Internet for all residents. We are excited to engage these innovative minds to reimagine the role of tech to advance digital opportunities that position Americans to thrive in the digital economy," added Rey Ramsey, founder and CEO, Centri Tech.

Erik Sten, Chief Investment Officer at Blackstar Stability, and former Portland City Commissioner supports Centri Tech's mission and commented, "Rey has a long and sterling track record in Oregon of driving impact and putting the needs of the community first. What he and his team at Centri Tech are doing to bring broadband and technology to drive impact for society is sorely needed. I applaud their approach and know that he will be an inclusive catalyst for positive change. We look forward to collaborating with Centri Tech to improve the economic stability and opportunity available in our communities."

In addition to the opening of the Portland office, Centri Tech was inducted into the 2021 cohort of PIE, Portland Incubator Experiment; a business accelerator that provides mentorship and resources to select startup companies. In this capacity, Centri Tech will connect and engage with other exciting start-up organizations in the Portland community.

"Since our inception, PIE has always been focused on community. At times like these, working together is more important than ever. We were greatly impressed by the community focused vision for Centri Tech and are excited to get the chance to work with them more closely as one of the companies in our latest cohort," remarked Rick Turoczy, cofounder and general manager of PIE.

Centri Tech's initial capacities include:

Smart Technology Integration and Broadband Deployment: working in urban and rural communities with real estate owners, developers, and financiers of affordable housing to equip low-income and other housing with modern technology-specifically broadband infrastructure, access control and Internet of Things (IoT) smart home automation technologies.

Research and Development: development of tools for municipalities and counties to map available digital opportunities in their region and advisory services to design and execute digital advancement strategies.

Program Design and Implementation: technology-enabled, culturally relevant program creation, including the 'Digital Integrators' that will provide training, apprenticeship and career placement opportunities for youth and adults.

For more information, please visit www.centri-tech.com .

About Centri Tech: Centri Tech is a Social Venture formed in 2019 to maximize the full potential of technology and broadband to enhance and sustain lives.

Contact: Larry Gonzalez

1-202-309-2182

Connie Jones

1-202-308-8111

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centri-tech-launches-in-portland-or-301202378.html

SOURCE Centri Tech