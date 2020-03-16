Centinel Spine Announces Steven F. Murray as CEO

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced Steven F. Murray as CEO effective March 16, 2020, succeeding the current Chairman & CEO John J. Viscogliosi, who is stepping down effective immediately to focus his efforts on further expanding Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC's 20 years of leadership in the development of innovative companies in the neuromusculoskeletal segment of healthcare.

"As a Founder, Chairman & CEO of Centinel Spine over a decade ago through the merger and acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies – Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD, I am proud of the more than 200,000 patients who have been helped by our various technology platforms," said Viscogliosi. "The foundation has been laid for continued success and Steven is the right leader to take the company forward. I would like to thank all of those who have worked tirelessly alongside me to bring Centinel to this point. I am proud to have been able to work side by side with you."

Steven F. Murray was most recently President of Advanced Sterilization Products at Johnson & Johnson, Inc. and is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in orthopedics and 20 years as an executive. Murray received his MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College before moving on to leadership positions including President of Synthes Craniomaxillofacial, President of Synthes Spine and Worldwide President of the Neuro companies of DePuy Synthes at Johnson & Johnson. Over the course of his career, Murray has led targeted and company growth acceleration initiatives that have helped advance clinical education and patient care around the world. Murray will be leading the next phase of growth for Centinel Spine.

"Centinel Spine is an impressive company that I have long respected, and I am pleased to be joining the team at this exciting time. John J. Viscogliosi has built the largest privately held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction backed by over 30 years of clinical success. Building on this excellent foundation – we will continue to transform patients' lives with our cutting-edge technology and innovative patient education platforms," said Murray.

2019 was a record revenue year for the company, the same year Viscogliosi initiated and led the partnership with one of the most winning professional athletes of all time, Tiger Woods, anchoring Centinel Spine's mission to educate the public on spinal disease and treatment options. Additionally, Viscogliosi established Centinel Spine as the leader in direct-to-patient marketing in the spine industry through unique partnerships with PGA Tour Winners Rory Sabbatini and Brian Gay, Performance Tech Motorsports, and through the launch of a patient education and support program called rediscover™ (www.rediscovermylife.org).

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. In 1988, UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine, LLC was founded by Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), headquartered in New York City and specializing in venture capital, private equity and merchant banking for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. The firm creates, builds, operates, and finances companies founded on surgeon development innovation to address unmet clinical needs uniquely focused on "life-changing" neuromusculoskeletal technologies.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

