SMI 10'775 1.3%  SPI 14'121 1.3%  Dow 32'238 0.4%  DAX 15'141 1.2%  Euro 0.9875 -0.9%  EStoxx50 4'169 0.9%  Gold 1'952 -1.3%  Bitcoin 25'543 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9166 -0.3%  Öl 76.0 1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Börsencrash durch Bankenkrise? Goldman Sachs-Experten warnen vor höherer Rezessionsgefahr
Saudi National Bank: Auslöser und grösstes Opfer des Credit Suisse-Dramas - CEO der saudischen Grossbank tritt zurück
Schwerwiegendes Datenleck: Wichtiger Software-Code von Twitter war im Netz verfügbar
GLKB-Aktie leichter: Glarner Kantonalbank erwägt Einführung eines Kapitalbands
Calida-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Ankeraktionär will Anteil doch nicht verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 111275225 / ISIN: US1523091007]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2023 14:00:00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Centessa Pharmaceuticals
3.75 USD 5.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BOSTON and LONDON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days
Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: 9:35 AM ET

Event: Jefferies & Venrock Boston Biotech Summit
Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Where applicable, the presentation slides and/or a link to the live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the "Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.


About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit http://www.centessa.com/, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten