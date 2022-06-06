Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LONDON, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a Research & Development ("R&D”) innovation engine that aims to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, today announced that Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Gregory Weinhoff, MD, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Fireside Chat Webcast Time: 4:30 PM ET

Event: Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Fireside Chat Webcast Time: 8:00 AM PT/ 11:00 AM ET

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the "Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at Events & Presentations | Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

