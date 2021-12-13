SMI 12’551 -0.5%  SPI 16’026 -0.4%  Dow 35’651 -0.9%  DAX 15’622 0.0%  Euro 1.0411 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’183 -0.4%  Gold 1’787 0.2%  Bitcoin 43’387 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9225 0.2%  Öl 74.2 -1.4% 
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 111275225 / ISIN: US1523091007]
13.12.2021 22:15:00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces Addition to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Centessa Pharmaceuticals
12.25 USD -0.89%
BOSTON and LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ("Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage company leveraging its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, today announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI). The addition will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index contains securities of NASDAQ-listed companies classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either Biotechnology or Pharmaceuticals which also meet other eligibility criteria. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. More information about the Index can be found at https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/index/overview/NBI.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa’s asset-centric companies’ programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

Contacts:

  Investors:
  Jennifer Porcelli, Head of Investor Relations
  Centessa Pharmaceuticals
  jennifer.porcelli@centessa.com

  Media:
  Dan Budwick, 1AB
  dan@1abmedia.com


