Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’923 -0.4%  SPI 15’855 -0.3%  Dow 40’862 0.3%  DAX 18’330 0.4%  Euro 0.9393 0.6%  EStoxx50 4’764 0.4%  Gold 2’513 -0.1%  Bitcoin 49’152 0.7%  Dollar 0.8526 0.7%  Öl 70.6 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156On113454047NVIDIA994529
Top News
TMTG-Aktie bricht nach erstem TV-Duell zwischen Trump und Harris ein
Enttäuschender Umsatz bei GameStop: GameStop-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab
Nach Kurseinbruch: Vermögen von NVIDIA-CEO Huang fällt unter die 100-Milliarden-Dollar-Marke
Darum schwächt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar ab
Gold, Aktien, Kryptos: So investiert US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump sein Vermögen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 111275225 / ISIN: US1523091007]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.09.2024 22:04:47

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces $150,000,000 Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals
13.15 USD -4.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share. All of the ADSs are being offered by Centessa. In addition, Centessa intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million of ADSs offered in the public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The ADSs are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) on September 11, 2024 and became automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, telephone: (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, email: syndicate@leerink.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, telephone: (888) 474-0200, email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, telephone: (212) 518-9544, email: GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our most advanced programs include a hemophilia program, an orexin agonist program for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, and an immuno-oncology program focused on our LockBody® technology platform. We operate with the conviction that each of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including those relating to Centessa’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the public offering and its expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional ADSs. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties related to completion of the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, include, but are not limited to, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. Risks concerning our programs and operations are described in additional detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Contact:
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com

 


Nachrichten zu Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Inside Trading & Investment

15:16 Vanguard Marktausblick: Zinssenkungen
09:45 Why Jet Fuel Demand Soared This Summer
09:17 Marktüberblick: Autosektor unter Druck
08:56 SMI schlägt sich wacker
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10.09.24 US-Wahlen: der Showdown geht weiter
10.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, VAT Group
10.09.24 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.00 18.55
Short 12’662.42 13.51 YXSSMU
Short 13’108.45 8.77 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’922.91 11.09.2024 17:30:27
Long 11’480.00 19.39
Long 11’220.00 13.18
Long 10’700.00 8.97
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

HOCHDORF-Aktie dreht drastisch ins Minus: Newlat legt "verbindliches Angebot" vor - HOCHDORF reagiert abweisend
VW-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Volkswagen mit US-Rückruf von tausenden ID.4-Modellen - Zügige Gespräche wegen VW-Krise gefordert
Enttäuschender Umsatz bei GameStop: GameStop-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab
Commerzbank-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Commerzbank-Chef kündigt Rückzug an - UniCredit mit Einstieg im grossen Stil
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Dow Jones konnte Verluste hinter sich lassen -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. schliessen mit Verlusten
Santhera-Aktie deutlich stärker: Vereinbarung mit Genesis Pharma für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Fed-Leitzinssenkung erwartet: Diese Investitionen in Aktien, Anleihen & Co. empfehlen Experten
Bayer-Aktie schwächelt: Bayer bestätigt Wirksamkeit seines Mittels gegen Wechseljahresbeschwerden
TMTG-Aktie bricht nach erstem TV-Duell zwischen Trump und Harris ein
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin wehrt sich gegen Kritik an kombinierter Bank - Nach CS-Integration rund 190 Filialen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten