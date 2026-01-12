Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’425 0.0%  SPI 18’497 0.0%  Dow 49’450 -0.1%  DAX 25’396 0.5%  Euro 0.9299 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’010 0.2%  Gold 4’611 2.3%  Bitcoin 73’257 0.6%  Dollar 0.7965 -0.5%  Öl 63.5 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529
Top News
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Montagnachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Paramount-Aktie höher: Klage in Übernahmeschlacht um Warner-Konzern eingereicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: JPMorgan Chase legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
NVIDIA-Aktie im Visier: Tech-Gigant muss offenbar auf alte Hardware zurückgreifen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Eli Lilly Aktie 947556 / US5324571083

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.01.2026 17:07:38

CenterWell Pharmacy To Dispense Lilly Obesity Drugs Under Employer-Based Program

Eli Lilly
852.12 CHF -1.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - CenterWell Pharmacy on Monday said it will begin dispensing obesity management medications from Eli Lilly and Company under a new employer-focused program administered by independent third-party administrators.

Under the program, CenterWell Pharmacy will serve as an approved dispensing pharmacy for eligible patients enrolled in employer-sponsored obesity management carve-out plans. Independent third-party organizations will work directly with employers to offer flexible and transparent benefit solutions for employees seeking access to weight management therapies.

The initiative is aimed at addressing employer challenges related to coverage and affordability of obesity medicines, while expanding patient access through plan-sponsored programs. CenterWell Pharmacy will support prescription fulfillment and home delivery and coordinate closely with designated third-party administrators.

The company said the effort aligns with its strategy to strengthen partnerships with employers and improve access to specialty medications. CenterWell Pharmacy is a seven-time recipient of the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award for customer satisfaction.

Executives from both organizations noted that employer-based programs could play a key role in creating a more sustainable model for distributing obesity management medicines across the healthcare system.

CenterWell Pharmacy is part of Humana's pharmacy operations.