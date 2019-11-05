CenterWatch Announces -- ICH E8 Developments: Are You Sure You're Up to Date? Webinar, Nov. 19, 2019

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are You Sure You're Up to Date?

**A CenterWatch Webinar**

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. EDT

http://store.centerwatch.com/p-614-ich-e8-developments-emare-you-sure-youre-up-to-dateem.aspx

Are the current clinical studies of one's organization ready to incorporate achieving fit-for-purpose data quality?

With ICH E8(R1) set to be adopted in June 2020, planning, design and conduct of clinical trials will look different than they do today. Make sure to be ready to implement the new guidelines.

Leslie Sam — Principal Consultant with Wool Consulting Group and over 20 years' experience as a clinical research and quality professional — will share how to leverage the revised guidelines' quality-by-design approaches, expanded study designs and data source considerations. With this knowledge, attendees can adapt, continuing to provide a quality-driven framework that leads to efficient and timely decision making, and ultimately to improved access to safe and effective drugs.

In this webinar, Ms. Sam will:



Explain the scope and general principles of the ICH E8(R1) guideline

Describe the impact to current research practices that may be outlined in SOPs, procedures, processes and documentation

Describe the framework and approaches for identifying critical to quality factors

Identify clinical development areas that may be impacted by the adoption of the ICH E8(R1) guideline and approaches for compliance

Prepare for ICH E8(R1) now, or risk being left behind.

Interested in registering multiple sites?

Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally

to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: http://store.centerwatch.com/p-614-ich-e8-developments-emare-you-sure-youre-up-to-dateem.aspx

By phone: 617-948-5100 or 866-219-3440

