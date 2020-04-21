CenterWatch Announces -- Get Ready for ICH E6(R3): How to Prepare When You're Still Struggling to Adopt ICH E6(R2), Sponsored by The Avoca Group Webinar, May 5, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get Ready for ICH E6(R3)

How to Prepare When You're Still Struggling to Adopt ICH E6(R2)

A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by The Avoca Group

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 • 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT

http://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web20505-get-ready-for-ich-e6-r3

ICH E6(R3) is coming. It will be a full rewrite and reorganization of ICH E6(R2). This free webinar will explain how to prepare the good clinical practices (GCPs) to comply with the new guideline, even if one is still struggling with ICH E6(R2).

In this Avoca Group-sponsored webinar, Crissy MacDonald, Avoca vice president, client delivery, and Steve Whittaker, an Avoca senior consultant, will share the benefits of proactive preparation including how to take advantage of collaboration opportunities within innovation alliances such as technology, and turn capabilities into a diversifying set of options for decentralized and virtual trials.

Gain insights into:



Potential revisions to ICH E6(R2) as ICH E6(R3) is authored

Synergistic opportunities for how the pharma/biotech industry may collaborate with regulators, service providers, healthcare providers, technology companies and patients to rapidly and effectively capitalize on the new regulations and advance the potential benefits of diverse approaches to clinical trials

ICH E6(R3) will focus on correcting its predecessor's gaps and moving GCPs into the future. Prepare now with this free webinar.

Webinar Details:

