21.04.2020 06:00:00

CenterWatch Announces -- Get Ready for ICH E6(R3): How to Prepare When You're Still Struggling to Adopt ICH E6(R2), Sponsored by The Avoca Group Webinar, May 5, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get Ready for ICH E6(R3)
How to Prepare When You're Still Struggling to Adopt ICH E6(R2)
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by The Avoca Group
Tuesday, May 5, 202011:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT
http://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web20505-get-ready-for-ich-e6-r3

ICH E6(R3) is coming. It will be a full rewrite and reorganization of ICH E6(R2). This free webinar will explain how to prepare the good clinical practices (GCPs) to comply with the new guideline, even if one is still struggling with ICH E6(R2).

In this Avoca Group-sponsored webinar, Crissy MacDonald, Avoca vice president, client delivery, and Steve Whittaker, an Avoca senior consultant, will share the benefits of proactive preparation including how to take advantage of collaboration opportunities within innovation alliances such as technology, and turn capabilities into a diversifying set of options for decentralized and virtual trials.

Gain insights into:

  • Potential revisions to ICH E6(R2) as ICH E6(R3) is authored
  • Synergistic opportunities for how the pharma/biotech industry may collaborate with regulators, service providers, healthcare providers, technology companies and patients to rapidly and effectively capitalize on the new regulations and advance the potential benefits of diverse approaches to clinical trials

ICH E6(R3) will focus on correcting its predecessor's gaps and moving GCPs into the future. Prepare now with this free webinar.

Webinar Details:
Get Ready for ICH E6(R3)
How to Prepare When You're Still Struggling to Adopt ICH E6(R2)
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by The Avoca Group
Tuesday, May 5, 202011:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT
http://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web20505-get-ready-for-ich-e6-r3

Easy Ways to Register:
Online: http://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web20505-get-ready-for-ich-e6-r3
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.

 

SOURCE CenterWatch

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 424.60
4.15 %
Alcon 51.76
3.11 %
Givaudan 3’290.00
2.36 %
Roche Hldg G 334.50
2.34 %
Nestle 108.36
2.19 %
Swisscom 520.80
0.62 %
Sika 160.60
0.03 %
LafargeHolcim 36.92
-0.22 %
The Swatch Grp 197.40
-0.58 %
Geberit 409.40
-0.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving: Kursrallye erwartet?
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
SMI-Anleger werden zuversichtlicher
20.04.20
A New Approach to Earnings Season?
20.04.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Richtungsentscheidung steht an / Visa – Ein hartes Stück Arbeit
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Meyer Burger nominiert Franz Richter als Nachfolger von Remo Lütolf
JPMorgan-Analystenteam: Aktuelles Niveau der Volatilität könnte sich positiv auswirken
Volkswagen schliesst Diesel-Vergleich mit hunderttausenden Kunden in Deutschland - VW-Aktie im Plus
McDonald's-Aktie fällt: Take-Away und Lieferdienst ab 27. April geöffnet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Montag zu. An der Wall Street traten die Anleger nach einer soliden Vorwoche wieder auf die Bremse. Daneben bewegten sich die Indizes an den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB