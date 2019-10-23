|
23.10.2019 06:00:00
CenterWatch Announces -- EDC vs eSource: Is it Time to Move Webinar Sponsored by Cmed Technology, Oct. 30, 2019
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDC vs eSource:
Is it Time to Move?
A CenterWatch Webinar
Sponsored by Cmed Technology
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 ▪ 11:00 a.m.-12 p.m. EDT
http://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web19o30-edc-vs-esource?free_webinar_source=CWEvnt
EDC ... eSource ... or both?
Pharma, biotech and CROs wrestle with such questions.
Find answers.
Mark the calendar for this FREE webinar from Cmed Technology.
Three senior Cmed staff will expose the differences between EDC and eSource and offer guidelines to help select solution(s) that suit clinical trial needs. Prepare to discover:
- EDC: What it is, what it can do for
- eSource: The four types of eSource: How they differ, how each can be useful
- EDC vs. eSource: Pros, cons and more
- Challenges of eSource adoption: Pitfalls to anticipate and avoid
- Suitability: When should EDC and/or eSource be implemented?
- A hybrid approach: Combining EDC and eSource in the same study
There is a lot at stake in clinical trial design. A wrong move can cost time and money. Take advantage of this free webinar. Sign up today.
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
