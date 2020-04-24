CenterPoint Energy reports 2020 annual shareholder meeting results

HOUSTON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced the results of the voting by shareholders at its 2020 annual meeting held today. Shareholders approved the following proposals:

The election of Leslie D. Biddle, Milton Carroll, Scott J. McLean , Martin H. Nesbitt , Theodore F. Pound , Susan O. Rheney , Phillip R. Smith and John W. Somerhalder II to serve on the company's Board of Directors for one-year terms;

, , , , and to serve on the company's Board of Directors for one-year terms; The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020;

An advisory resolution on the compensation paid to the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement; and

An amendment to the CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Stock Plan for Outside Directors, as amended and restated, to increase the number of shares of our common stock reserved for issuance under the plan by 350,000 shares.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in more than 30 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency and sustainability solutions; and owning and operating intrastate natural gas pipeline systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company owns nearly $35 billion in assets and also owns 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

