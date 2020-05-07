Center in Singapore Expanding Access to Radiation Therapy Technology in the Fight Against Cancer

PALO ALTO, Calif., and SINGAPORE, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) and the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS), are partnering to expand access to cancer solutions in Singapore in the fight against cancer. In 2018, 26,164 cases of cancer were diagnosed in Singapore, and it is expected to more than double to 57,319 cases over the next 20 years.1

Two Varian VitalBeam™ medical linear accelerators, together with an Edge™ radiosurgery system with HyperArc™ technology, will be installed at NCIS, thereby expanding radiation therapy treatment options for cancer patients in Singapore.

Dr Francis Ho, head of the Department of Radiation Oncology at NCIS said: "We are proud to continue bringing in innovative therapy treatments, such as HyperArc, to help treat patients with cancer. We are committed to providing quality patient care to the people in Singapore. With this technology, we hope to reduce inefficiencies in plan creation and treatment delivery, leading to reduced treatment times for patients."

Kenneth Tan, president, Varian Asia Pacific said: "With an ever-rising number of patients being diagnosed with cancer and an increasingly aging population, it is now more important than ever to help patients and clinicians in Singapore in the fight against cancer. Through this partnership with the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, and by bringing in high-quality radiation therapy combined with connected cancer care solutions, we are working towards our vision of living in a world without fear of cancer."

HyperArc technology is designed to automate and simplify sophisticated treatments such as stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and make them available to more cancer patients around the world. VitalBeam offers high-quality, high-throughput radiation therapy, which enables healthcare professionals to expand clinical capabilities and serve more patients with advanced treatment technology over time.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

