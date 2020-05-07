+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 14:15:00

Center in Singapore Expanding Access to Radiation Therapy Technology in the Fight Against Cancer

PALO ALTO, Calif., and SINGAPORE, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) and the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS), are partnering to expand access to cancer solutions in Singapore in the fight against cancer. In 2018, 26,164 cases of cancer were diagnosed in Singapore, and it is expected to more than double to 57,319 cases over the next 20 years.1

Two Varian VitalBeam medical linear accelerators, together with an Edge radiosurgery system with HyperArc technology, will be installed at NCIS, thereby expanding radiation therapy treatment options for cancer patients in Singapore.

Dr Francis Ho, head of the Department of Radiation Oncology at NCIS said: "We are proud to continue bringing in innovative therapy treatments, such as HyperArc, to help treat patients with cancer. We are committed to providing quality patient care to the people in Singapore. With this technology, we hope to reduce inefficiencies in plan creation and treatment delivery, leading to reduced treatment times for patients."

Kenneth Tan, president, Varian Asia Pacific said: "With an ever-rising number of patients being diagnosed with cancer and an increasingly aging population, it is now more important than ever to help patients and clinicians in Singapore in the fight against cancer. Through this partnership with the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, and by bringing in high-quality radiation therapy combined with connected cancer care solutions, we are working towards our vision of living in a world without fear of cancer."

HyperArc technology is designed to automate and simplify sophisticated treatments such as stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and make them available to more cancer patients around the world. VitalBeam offers high-quality, high-throughput radiation therapy, which enables healthcare professionals to expand clinical capabilities and serve more patients with advanced treatment technology over time.

About Varian
At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

1 International Agency for Research on Cancer 2018: Last accessed 15 January 2019. https://gco.iarc.fr/tomorrow/graphic-isotype?type=0&population=900&mode=population&sex=0&cancer=39&age_group=value&apc_male=0&apc_female=0

Press Contact
Christine Hogseth-Gill
Head of Public Affairs, Asia Pacific and Japan
+65 93881352 
christine.hogseth-gill@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact
Anshul Maheshwari
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5631
investors@varian.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-in-singapore-expanding-access-to-radiation-therapy-technology-in-the-fight-against-cancer-301054733.html

SOURCE Varian

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.14
3.66 %
Swiss Life Hldg 331.70
2.25 %
SGS 2’148.00
1.95 %
Adecco Group 40.54
1.91 %
The Swatch Grp 184.55
1.91 %
ABB 17.37
0.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 289.90
-0.14 %
Swisscom 490.40
-0.45 %
Novartis 83.23
-0.48 %
Roche Hldg G 343.90
-0.92 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
08:27
SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:17
Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
07:30
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
06.05.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:31
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
ARYZTA-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Veraison steigt zu einem der grösseren ARYZTA-Aktionäre auf
US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Kryptowährung Libra findet neuen Partner aus Zahlungsbranche
Molecular Partners-Aktie springt hoch: Molecular Partners erzielt mit DARPin-Kandidat starke Wirkung auf Coronavirus
Anleger vorsichtig optimistisch: SMI fester -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ams-Aktie gewinnt: ams hält GV ohne Aktionäre ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger vorsichtig optimistisch: SMI fester -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben. Der DAX legt deutlicher zu. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen. Der Dow Jones zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte lange unentschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB