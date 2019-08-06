Center for Vein Restoration Partnering with Well-known Alaska Vein Doctor - Dr. Ives

GREENBELT, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is proud to partner with Donald L. Ives, MD, DABVLM, RVT, RVPI as he joins its expanding and esteemed roster of physicians treating venous insufficiency throughout the country. His practices in Anchorage and Fairbanks will be CVR's first locations in Alaska, and on the west coast, officially making CVR a coast-to-coast company. Dr. Ives is a local legend in Alaska and has been practicing medicine for over three decades.

Dr. Ives is a member of the American Venous and Lymphatic Society, as well as the Alaska Academy of Family Practice and American Academy of Family Practice. In 2006 and 1998, he earned the Medical Director of the Year award from the Interior Region Emergency Medical Services Council. He is also a recipient of University of North Carolina – School of Medicine Dameron Award, which recognizes commitment to primary care medicine in underserved areas.

For most of his career, Dr. Ives focused on family medicine, proudly serving patients from "womb to tomb." In 2007, he chose to focus exclusively on treating vein disease after realizing how much vein health impacted the rest of his patients' well being.

CVR's patient-focused approach is all about improving quality of life by treating the underlying cause of chronic venous insufficiency, which can eventually lead to complications like reduced mobility and unhealing leg ulcerations.

"Dr. Ives truly understands the purpose of CVR – to improve the lives in the communities we serve by providing state of the art care. We are proud to have him on the team," said Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, President & CEO. He, along with Dr. Khanh Q. Nguyen, Chief Medical Officer; Ken Abod, CFO; and Neil Collier, COO, at CVR are all pleased to welcome Dr. Ives to the company.

"It gives me great pleasure to take care of people's pain, to make their lives better, to make them healthier because they can exercise," said Dr. Ives, "People will say, 'my legs feel so much better, I have my life back.' That to me is very gratifying."

Dr. Ives accomplishments also include:



Former Medical Director, Laser Vein Center of Alaska

Diplomat, American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine

ABOUT VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY

Venous insufficiency, the cause of significant suffering due to the sequelae of venous hypertension, most commonly arises as achy, tired and heavy legs. It may or may not be associated with varicose veins, spider veins or skin changes including venous ulcerations and indiscriminately affects between 30–40 million Americans. Numerous factors including age, weight, prolonged sitting or standing, genetics or a history of DVT (blood clots) can increase the risk of developing this common and often underdiagnosed disorder. Treatment options have evolved to an array of minimally invasive procedures in an office setting.

ABOUT CENTER FOR VEIN RESTORATION

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the largest physician-led practice treating vein disease in the country. Having performed its first procedure in 2007 under President and CEO Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, Center for Vein Restoration has since become nationally recognized as the clinical leader in treating chronic venous insufficiency. With 79 centers and growing, CVR has nearly 500 employees and conducts over 100,000 patient interactions annually. To learn more about CVR and its mission, visit http://www.centerforvein.com or by phone at 1-800-FIX-LEGS.

SOURCE Center for Vein Restoration