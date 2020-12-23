SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’130 0.4%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’872 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’713 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8884 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 2.7% 
23.12.2020 23:54:00

Center for Resource Solutions Confirms Greenberg Traurig as First Major Law Firm Certified by its Green-e® Energy Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit Center for Resource Solutions (CRS) confirmed that Greenberg Traurig is the first major law firm to be certified through its Green-e® Energy program. In addition, CRS has certified that Greenberg Traurig's North American offices are powered by 100% renewable energy. The CRS Green-e® Energy program has been called the leading renewable energy certification program in the United States.

Going beyond North America, the global law firm's 40 offices are now net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage, and are 100% powered by renewable energy, achieved by the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs). 

"These are significant steps in furthering our continuing sustainability initiative by reducing our carbon footprint," said Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy.

"To achieve these milestones, we entered into a long-term transaction for the purchase of RECs and associated compliance premiums from a new wind farm and a new solar project. This has been a global effort," said firm Shareholder Iskender "Alex" H. Catto, who leads the firm's program and chairs its Power Industry Projects and Restructuring Practice.

The wind farm is currently in operation and the solar farm is expected to be operational prior to the end of 2020, Catto noted.

"This undertaking means that we are annually capable of offsetting up to 13 million kw/hours of global office electricity usage or its equivalent with clean, renewable energy," Duffy said. "Our status benefits not only our planet but is also of direct benefit to many of our clients."

As clients implement sustainability initiatives, they turn to look at the emissions in their supply chain. Greenberg Traurig, as a legal service provider, is a part of that supply chain. Therefore, Duffy said, the firm's global net-carbon neutrality with respect to office energy usage allows clients to directly benefit by reporting reduced carbon emissions from within their supply chain.

"We did this because it is the right thing to do. We are a global law firm with both global and local clients. Carbon is a global issue that has both global and local impacts," Duffy said.

Greenberg Traurig has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Web: www.gtlaw.com

