Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Announces Two Advisors on Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2020

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Financial Planning, Inc.® ("The Center"), a privately-held wealth management firm in Southfield, Michigan, today announced that two of the firm's partners were selected as Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2020. Partners Timothy Wyman, CFP®, JD and Matt Chope, CFP® have both been named to Forbes list of Best-in-State-Wealth Advisors for multiple years. Center for Financial Planning, Inc., which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, has twelve CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals on staff.

"I'm happy to be recognized as a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for the third consecutive year, representing Center for Financial Planning, Inc. and serving our clients in Michigan," said Wyman, a 25-year veteran of the financial services industry and a frequent contributor to national and local media. Wyman works with individuals in the areas of comprehensive financial planning and investment management.

"Receiving this award wouldn't be possible without the amazing team at the Center for Financial Planning. We are dedicated to providing professional, fiduciary advice and the best service possible," said Chope, a two-time consecutive Forbes award winner. Chope, who has been in the financial planning industry since 1990, is fascinated by economics and the financial markets, and even more by how people interpret them. "I'm intrigued by people's decision-making processes around money and the field commonly known as behavioral finance. In my experience, this is where quality financial planners are truly able to help people in life," said Chope.

HISTORY OF THE FORBES BEST-IN-STATE AWARD

The Forbes Best-in-State Award was created as an answer to the "Top Advisor" and "Top Women Advisor" rankings, published annually by Forbes, that tend to focus on advisors who are concentrated around bigger markets like New York and San Francisco. "We've uncovered great advisors in all markets—South Carolina, Oklahoma, and other states with smaller concentrations of wealth," said R.J. Shook, president and founder, SHOOK Research according to an article in Forbes. "It is our belief clients are oftentimes better served by local representation. For example, a Houston-based investor who made her fortune in oil may prefer a local advisor with experience in that sector; a tech entrepreneur may want an advisor well-versed in start-ups and funding; or a farmer seeking an advisor with expertise in the futures markets. Many of the clients we talk to say they consider their advisors and teams like a part of their families, so it's nice to have them close by," added Shook.

"Here's what our research has found: the very best advisors are laser-focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives," said Shook. "They want to add meaning, help them live better lives."

QUALITATIVE AND QUANTITATIVE METHODOLOGY

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management. Forbes aims to spotlight the wealth management advisors who excel in their region and provide resources for markets of all sized concentration.

ABOUT CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING, INC.

Located in Southfield, Mich., Center for Financial Planning, Inc.® ("The Center") has been committed to assisting people with life's most important financial goals since 1985. With twelve financial planners offering various specialties, 29 team members and over $1 billion in assets under management, The Center partners with clients in 40 states and six countries to achieve their individualized financial goals. The firm has been ranked as #10 on Crain's Detroit Business 2019 Cool Places to Work list (2017, 2018, 2019). The Center has also been included on the following lists: InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors (2018, 2019) and Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (2017). Advisors in the firm have been awarded: Forbes Best-in-State Next Gen Wealth Advisors (2017, 2018, 2019), Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (2018, 2019, 2020), Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors (2018, 2019), Financial Times 300 Top Financial Advisors (2015, 2017, 2018) and InvestmentNews Best Practices Award: Advisor Technology (2015, 2017).

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor and independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered through Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Center for Financial Planning, Inc. ® is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. For more information, please visit http://www.centerfinplan.com.

