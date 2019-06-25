Center for Education Reform Hosts Mark Johnson on "Reality Check with Jeanne Allen"

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practicing Innovation in Governance: Center for Education Reform's "Reality Check with Jeanne Allen" Hosts Mark Johnson

"Reality Check with Jeanne Allen," the weekly podcast hosted by CER's founder and CEO, released its 66th episode this week featuring Mark Johnson, North Carolina's Superintendent of Public Instruction, who was elected to his position on a pro-school choice platform.

Johnson credits his innovative approach to education oversight to his time spent teaching in Charlotte, NC. This experience motivated him to revitalize the public school system, so he ran for state superintendent against a 12-year incumbent. He won as a self-described change agent, backed by voters who were worried that their schools lacked the urgency needed to innovate. Johnson recognizes the need for schools to implement entrepreneurial techniques and approaches, following the model seen in private sector institutions. His schools thrive by offering families educational choices geared to meet society's demands, specifically those mounted by a rapidly-advancing information age.

In addition to discussing Johnson's work, this week's episode covers the irony of teacher strikes, the problem of obstructive state governments and the persistent successes of the school choice movement.

"Every student should have the opportunity to go to school, work hard, and reach their American Dream." -- Mark Johnson

