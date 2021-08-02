Center For Discovery's Rapid Expansion Creates Opportunity For New Division President

|
02.08.2021 17:07:00
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. (DBH), an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers announced its search for the position of President, Center for Discovery, the company's eating disorder treatment program. The position of president is responsible for the daily operations of a rapidly growing division of residential and outpatient centers in twelve states and reports directly to the Chief Operations Officer.
"Since its inception in 1997, Center for Discovery has changed the face of the eating disorder industry," according to John Peloquin, President and CEO of DBH. "Center for Discovery took treatment out of institutions and into homes where patients could receive individual attention from therapists, engage in hands-on food preparation with dieticians, and focus on the root cause of the eating disorder." This model, designed for long-term behavioral change, fueled Center for Discovery's growth from its inception in 1997 to one of the nation's largest providers with 58 treatment centers in 12 states and additional plans for geographic and service line expansions.
"We are seeking a candidate who will reinforce our position as an industry leader by continuing to question the status quo, driving innovative solutions, and expanding access to evidence-based care," adds Peloquin. "DBH has had unprecedented growth in the last three years and the new president will spearhead our rapid expansion in 2022 and beyond."
While the search is in progress, the division will be overseen by Joe Tinervin, MSW, currently DBH's President, Substance Use Division, and a former Division President of Acadia Healthcare where he led operations for both substance use facilities and eating disorder treatment centers including Montecatini and Center for Hope of the Sierras.
Interested applicants can send a resume and cover letter to Kathleen O'Brien at kobrien@discoverybh.com.
About Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.
Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading U.S. behavioral healthcare network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within community-based centers. Service lines include eating disorder, mental health, substance use and psychiatric treatment programs. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for teens and adults. The company's growing portfolio includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. Discovery Behavioral Health is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com
CONTACT:
Sandra Sellani
Discovery Behavioral Health
949.463.8683
ssellani@discoverybh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-discoverys-rapid-expansion-creates-opportunity-for-new-division-president-301345301.html
SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow etwas tiefer -- SMI in Grün -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der Dow Jones verzeichnet moderate Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}