Centenarian Captain Tom Moore’s Historic Campaign on Blackbaud’s JustGiving Platform Surpasses £14 million for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announces a £100,000 donation to NHS Charities Together to commemorate World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore completing his 100 lap garden challenge days before turning 100-years-old. Today, Captain Moore not only completed his challenge, but his page on Blackbaud's JustGiving® platform has surpassed £14 million in donations and counting from over 700,000 supporters from 144 countries, marking the largest total raised on JustGiving to date and the fastest growing campaign on the platform.

Ten days ago, Captain Moore set out for a challenge – to walk 100 lengths of his back garden ahead of his birthday on April 30. His family started a fundraising page on Blackbaud's JustGiving platform with the goal of raising £1,000 for NHS Charities Together to support the health and emotional wellbeing of the National Health Services (NHS) medical professionals and volunteers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight. The NHS is Britain's publicly funded healthcare system.

"It's inspiring to see how Captain Moore has captured the hearts of people in three-fourths of the world's countries—from Ethiopia to Djibouti, Ecuador, Vietnam, Turkey, Spain, New Zealand, the UK, the United States and 135 more," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO of Blackbaud. "This is an unprecedented moment, and we're making a £100,000 donation to rally behind those that have generously donated and to honor the healthcare heroes who are doing everything in their power to save lives during this pandemic."

In addition to today's £100,000 donation, JustGiving eliminated platform fees in March 2019 and moved to a voluntary contributions model.

Watch Captain Moore finish his historic walk for the NHS on BBC Breakfast from earlier today.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About JustGiving

JustGiving is the world's leading online fundraising platform, enabling over 24 million people to raise more than $4.9bn (£4.2bn) for over 26,000 charities since launching in the UK in 2000. As a tech-for-good company, JustGiving develops world-class technology and innovative tools to fulfil its mission to connect people with the causes they care about. By making giving more simple, social and rewarding, JustGiving helps all causes, charities and people in need to reach more people and raise more money. In March 2019, JustGiving removed its platform fees ensuring more money goes to good causes. Aside from the payment processing fee, 100% of donations now go to the causes people donate too. JustGiving joined Blackbaud in 2017. For more information, visit www.justgiving.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

