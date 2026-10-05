Cenovus Energy Aktie 10704160 / CA15135U1093
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05.10.2026 12:34:04
Cenovus Energy To Acquire Athabasca Oil
(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO, CVE) announced it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire Athabasca Oil Corporation (ATH.TO) in a cash and stock transaction with an implied enterprise value of C$5.7 billion. Cenovus expects the acquisition to close in December 2026.
Cenovus will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Athabasca at a price of C$12.00 per share, payable in cash and Cenovus common shares. Each Athabasca shareholder will have the option to elect to receive, for each Athabasca common share held: C$12.00 in cash; 0.264 of a Cenovus common share; or such other proportion of cash and Cenovus shares as specified by the Athabasca shareholder.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Cenovus Energy shares are down 0.49 percent to $32.27.
Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf
Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Cenovus Energy Inc
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Cenovus Energy gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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06.05.26
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