London, UK, 16 September 2022

Cenkos Securities (CNKS): Flexible model well suited to market conditions

Capital market activity slowed sharply in H122, affecting Cenkoss results, but the groups control over fixed costs and variable compensation lessened the impact on underlying profit. While trading conditions remain difficult, Cenkos has increased its client base, invested in staff and retains a strong balance sheet so it should be well positioned to benefit once market activity recovers.

Cenkos shares trade on a price to book value of 0.9x, which compares with a 10-year average of 2.1x. Using an ROE/COE model suggests the current price is discounting a return on equity (ROE) of 9.1%. While trading conditions are currently unfavourable, this appears cautious in comparison with the five-year average ROE of 11%.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Andrew Mitchell +44 (0)20 3681 2500 financials@edisongroup.com

Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv