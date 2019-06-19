Cengage CEO Michael Hansen Wins 2019 Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage CEO Michael Hansen has won the 2019 Employees' Choice Award from Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. The annual award honors the top CEOs whom employees love working for around the world.

Hansen received an impressive 91 percent approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews that Cengage employees shared on Glassdoor over the last year, far exceeding the average rating of 69 percent. This is the second consecutive year that Hansen has achieved a Glassdoor Top CEO ranking.

"I am humbled to receive this recognition, and firmly believe it reflects the strong culture my Cengage colleagues and I have built together over the last six years. This culture is powered by collaboration, transparency and setting the bar higher, which have allowed us to disrupt our industry from within and bring affordable options for quality learning to millions of students.

"As we look forward to the next stage of our company's journey, including the merger with McGraw-Hill, these tenets remain at the forefront of our student-focused mission. Gaining and keeping the trust and support of our world-class talent base continues to be paramount for me and our executive team."

Cengage, an education and technology company with 5,000 employees, was also named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work for 2019. The company serves all levels of education – K20 through adult learning – with a large focus on higher education. Hansen joined the company as CEO in December 2012 and spearheaded its rapid transformation from a traditional print publisher into a digital education company. In August 2018, the company launched Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind subscription service for college textbooks and course materials. For one price, Cengage Unlimited gives students access to more than 22,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides, thus significantly reducing the cost of materials. Cengage Unlimited surpassed one million subscriptions sold in the first seven months alone, and has already saved college students $60 million.

Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com .

