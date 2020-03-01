01.03.2020 20:53:00

CEM Unveils Next Generation Muffle Furnace

MATTHEWS, North Carolina, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEM Corporation is proud to announce the release of the new Phoenix Black™ microwave muffle furnace.  The Phoenix Black™ builds on the best-in-class technology found in previous generations of the Phoenix™.  Phoenix Black™ incorporates an updated cavity design with dual magnetron technology, delivering twice as much power for even faster results.  The touchscreen display seamlessly integrates the CFR-compliant software, which offers complete traceability and data management in a user-friendly format.

The Phoenix Black™ offers improved flexibility, with changes in configuration now available at the customer site, making future upgrades simple and easy.  The Sulfated Ash Option now completely automates ash analysis where acid treatment of the sample is necessary, such as in USP 281, ASTM D874, and many more.  When coupled with an external balance, the Phoenix Black™ software automatically calculates and logs results with LIMS data output capability.

"We are excited to bring this new innovation to the marketplace. CEM pioneered the field of microwave ashing and we are now introducing the next generation technology with the Phoenix Black. This new product provides unparalleled performance in terms of speed and simplicity. These advancements will be highly beneficial to existing customers and will also expand the use of microwave ashing in the future," says Mike Collins, Founder and CEO of CEM Corporation.

About CEM

CEM Corporation, a private company based in Matthews, North Carolina, is a leading provider of laboratory instrumentation. The Company has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan, as well as a global network of distributors. CEM designs and manufactures systems for life sciences, analytical laboratories and processing plants worldwide. The Company's products are used in many industries including pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical and food processing, as well as academic research.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1096746/Phoenix_BLACK.jpg

SOURCE CEM Corporation

