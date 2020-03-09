Celsius Network and Prime Trust partner to secure depositors funds and offer low-cost credit

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network ( https://celsius.network/ ), the industry-leading cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform, announces today its partnership with Prime Trust, the innovative API-enabled financial solution provider. Celsius Network will be adding Prime Trust to its list of custodians and service providers. Through this partnership, Celsius is able to offer its retail and institutional clients custodial services from several top global providers and offer its members the fastest and lowest rates in the industry for crypto-backed credit and coin loans.

Prime Trust is the latest leading custodian to support Celsius borrowing and lending, joining Fireblocks as the platform's core multi-custody providers. By offering a variety of custodial services, Celsius is able to provide its members with even greater security over their digital assets and uphold its commitment to always act in the best interest of the crypto community.

"In uncertain times, it's essential to have the absolute best security for our members," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. He added, "With the addition of Prime Trust to our custody providers, we are committing to our mission of always acting in the best interest of the crypto community by providing cheaper, faster and broader security at the best rates available, guaranteed."

