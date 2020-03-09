09.03.2020 19:46:00

Celsius Network and Prime Trust partner to secure depositors funds and offer low-cost credit

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform, announces today its partnership with Prime Trust, the innovative API-enabled financial solution provider. Celsius Network will be adding Prime Trust to its list of custodians and service providers. Through this partnership, Celsius is able to offer its retail and institutional clients custodial services from several top global providers and offer its members the fastest and lowest rates in the industry for crypto-backed credit and coin loans.

Prime Trust is the latest leading custodian to support Celsius borrowing and lending, joining Fireblocks as the platform's core multi-custody providers. By offering a variety of custodial services, Celsius is able to provide its members with even greater security over their digital assets and uphold its commitment to always act in the best interest of the crypto community.

"In uncertain times, it's essential to have the absolute best security for our members," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. He added, "With the addition of Prime Trust to our custody providers, we are committing to our mission of always acting in the best interest of the crypto community by providing cheaper, faster and broader security at the best rates available, guaranteed."

About Celsius Network
Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

Contact:
Kristen Ryan, kristen@celsius.network

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-network-and-prime-trust-partner-to-secure-depositors-funds-and-offer-low-cost-credit-301019987.html

SOURCE Celsius Network

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:17
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Nachhaltige Chancen: Diversifiziert auf die Hydrogen-Specialisten setzen
13:48
Oil: Global Ramifications of Falling Prices
13:30
Schwarzer Montag am Ölmarkt
13:00
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09:57
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:35
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:15
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise im freien Fall - Russland setzt Kauf von Fremdwährung aus
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Tesla-Bär: Tesla-Aktie ist die "grösste einzelne Aktienblase auf dem gesamten Blasen-Markt"
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street tiefrot -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von Saudi Aramco fallen nach Ölpreisverfall unter Ausgabepreis
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Was bezweckt Facebook tatsächlich mit der Kryptowährung Libra

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street tiefrot -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Anhaltende Corona-Sorgen sowie ein Ölpreis im freien Fall belasten das Geschehen an den Märkten: Der SMI startete mit tiefroten Vorzeichen in die neue Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex begab sich auf Talfahrt. Daneben sind auch die US-Börsen von grossem Verkaufsdruck geprägt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Montag ebenfalls steil bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;