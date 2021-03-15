SMI 10’869 0.3%  SPI 13’677 0.4%  Dow 32’839 0.2%  DAX 14’521 0.1%  Euro 1.1079 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’842 0.2%  Gold 1’734 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’993 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9291 0.0%  Öl 68.2 -1.6% 
CELLINK AB Registered b Aktie [Valor: 51871100 / ISIN: SE0013647385]
15.03.2021 14:45:00

CELLINK launches the BIO MDX Series , a scaled-up revolution in biomedical manufacturing

CELLINK AB Registered b
434.50 SEK -0.11%

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CELLINK has announced the launch of the BIO MDX™ Series, the next generation of bioprinters designed for high-throughput biofabrication and precision 3D bioprinting for biomedical manufacturing, including biocompatible medical devices. Over the past 5 years, as bioprinting has increasingly become the method of choice for researchers in tissue engineering, cell culturing and regenerative medicine, there has been a greater need for improved automation, precision, and reproducibility across fabrication methods. With up to six printheads, nanoliter and picoliter dispensing channels and easy robotic integration, the BIO MDX and BIO MDX+ bioprinters have been specifically designed to meet the demands of the ever-advancing cell-based technologies.

The BIO MDX series is backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Equipped with technology found on SCIENION arrayers, these bioprinters represents the first cross business systems for the CELLINK Group. Demonstrating a successful integration of SCIENION's intellectual property with CELLLINK's bioprinting expertise. This launch further illustrates our commitment to the bioconvergence revolution by bringing forward new technologies to solve the most pressing challenges in the life sciences. 

"Leveraging synergies across the group, this launch represents an important step toward developing systems and solutions that bring CELLINK closer to patient care and creating the future of medicine. Biomedical manufacturing has desperately needed improved technologies, and the BIO MDX Series provides just that," says Héctor Martínez, CELLINK CTO. 

"Bioprinting is increasing in stature within the life sciences. In order to grow with our customers, it is essential that we continue to push the industry forward and develop the latest and greatest technologies. The BIO MDX represents exactly this and goes a long way in strengthening what is already a robust bioprinting product portfolio," says Artur Aira, CELLINK Bioprinting Business Area Manager. 

For further information, please contact:

Erik Gatenholm, CEO 

 Phone (Sweden): +46 73 267 00 00

 Phone (US): +1 (650) 515 5566

Email: eg@cellink.com   

Gusten Danielsson, CFO 

Phone (Sweden): +46 70 991 86 04 

Phone (US): +1 (857) 332 2138

Email: gd@cellink.com

About CELLINK

Founded in 2016, CELLINK is the leading bioconvergence company in the world that provides technologies, products and services to create, understand and master biology. With a focus on the application areas of bioprinting, multiomics, cell line development, and diagnostics, the company develops and markets innovative technologies that enable researchers in the life sciences to culture cells in 3D, perform high-throughput drug screening and print human tissues and organs for the medical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. CELLINK's products are trusted by more than 1,800 laboratories, including ones at all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are being used in more than 65 countries, and have been cited in more than 1,600 publications. CELLINK is creating the future of medicine. CELLINK is listed on the Nasdaq the Stockholm under CLNK B. www.cellink.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cellink-ab/r/cellink-launches-the-bio-mdx-series---a-scaled-up-revolution-in-biomedical-manufacturing,c3306652

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14960/3306652/1387002.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/cellink-ab/i/cellink-product-launch-next-generation-bioprinter-bio-mdx,c2888783

CELLINK product launch Next generation bioprinter BIO MDX

 

