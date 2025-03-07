Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'077 0.4%  SPI 17'239 0.3%  Dow 42'802 0.5%  DAX 23'009 -1.8%  Euro 0.9543 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'468 -0.9%  Gold 2'912 0.0%  Bitcoin 76'548 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8797 -0.4%  Öl 70.4 1.4% 
CELLECTISAct. Nom. Aktie
07.03.2025 22:30:00

Cellectis to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

CELLECTISAct. Nom.
1.26 EUR 1.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (the "Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS- NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 ending December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 13, 2025 after the close of the US market.

The publication will be followed by an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET / 1:00 PM CET. The call will include the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and an update on business activities. Details for the call are as follows:

Dial in information:

Domestic: +1-800-225-9448

International: +1-203-518-9708

Conference ID: CLLS24

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1706599&tp_key=4524940f8f

About Cellectis     

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. The company utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to develop gene therapies in other therapeutic indications. With its in-house manufacturing capabilities, Cellectis is one of the few end-to-end gene editing companies that controls the cell and gene therapy value chain from start to finish.

Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York and Raleigh, NC. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more, visit www.cellectis.com and follow Cellectis on LinkedIn and X.

TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis. 

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:     

Media contacts:       

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contact:       

Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com       

Attachment


Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
