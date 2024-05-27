Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’957 0.2%  SPI 15’974 0.2%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’775 0.4%  Euro 0.9923 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’059 0.5%  Gold 2’351 0.7%  Bitcoin 63’576 1.5%  Dollar 0.9137 -0.1%  Öl 83.0 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
1. Quartal 2024: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
US-Verkehrsbehörde weitet Untersuchungen gegen Googles Schwesterfirma Waymo aus
Suche...
0% Kommission

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Aktie [Valor: 2893969 / ISIN: FR0010425595]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.05.2024 22:30:00

Cellectis to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 28, 2024

finanzen.net zero CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

CELLECTISAct. Nom.
2.50 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (the "Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS- NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2024 ending March 31, 2024 on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 after the close of the US market.

The publication will be followed by an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM CET. The call will include the Company’s first quarter results and an update on business activities. Details for the call are as follows:

Dial in information:

Domestic: 1-877-451-6152

International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13746795

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1672725&tp_key=f83e7ab481

About Cellectis???? 

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 24 years of experience and expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). 

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:???? 

Media contact:?????? 

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contacts:?????? 

Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com?????? 

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617?430 7577?

Attachment


Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:38 UBS KeyInvest: SMI: Die Aufholjagd hat begonnen
13:36 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
10:18 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
09:27 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
08:52 Ruhiger Wochenauftakt erwartet
24.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Ford, Tesla
24.05.24 Webinar: The role of sustainable investing in tomorrow’s market
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’432.84 19.59