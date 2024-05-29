Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’794 -0.5%  SPI 15’742 -0.6%  Dow 38’442 -1.1%  DAX 18’473 -1.1%  Euro 0.9868 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’963 -1.3%  Gold 2’339 -0.9%  Bitcoin 61’695 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9132 0.1%  Öl 83.5 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Holcim1221405ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Krypto-Rangliste: In welchen Ländern Bitcoin & Co. besonders beliebt sind
Big-Short-Investor Danny Moses: Tesla-Aktie dürfte vor weiterem Absturz stehen
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich leichter
NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
CELLECTISAct. Nom. Aktie [Valor: 2893969 / ISIN: FR0010425595]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.05.2024 22:30:00

Cellectis’ Annual Shareholders General Meeting to be Held on June 28, 2024

finanzen.net zero CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

CELLECTISAct. Nom.
2.40 EUR -2.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (the "Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS- NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, announced today that it will hold its annual general meeting on June 28, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. CET at the Biopark auditorium, 11 rue Watt, 4th floor, 75013 Paris, France.

The notice convening the annual general meeting stating the detailed agenda and modalities of participation in the meeting is available on the Cellectis website: https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/

About Cellectis???? 

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 24 years of experience and expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). 

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contact:?
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contacts:
Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com
Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617?430 7577?

Attachment


Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Micron Technology
✅ Dell Technologies
✅ Ferrari
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:06 What the Peak Oil Debate Means for Crude Oil Markets
14:01 BNP Paribas - Baustoffhersteller nutzen die Krise
09:38 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy setzt Rally fort
08:00 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Fehlausbruch am Widerstand
28.05.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
28.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
27.05.24 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’296.89 19.05 GOSSMU
Short 12’529.22 13.81 NNSSMU
Short 12’994.33 8.91 FSSMRU
SMI-Kurs: 11’793.73 29.05.2024 17:31:03
Long 11’324.69 19.85 KLUBSU
Long 11’140.00 13.72
Long 10’571.68 8.81 SSQMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche macht in den USA Fortschritte bei Krebsmittel Inavolisib
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert - Auch AMC-Aktien im Aufwind
Zinssorgen flammen auf: Wall Street beendet Handel niedriger -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger reagiert am Mittag positiv
Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
UBS-Aktie gibt nach: Anleger-Kläger gegen UBS-CS-Fusion wollen wohl enger zusammenarbeiten
Rheinmetall-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Rheinmetall sichert sich Millionen-Auftrag
Ethereum-Spot-ETFs: Das bedeutet die Genehmigung für Anleger
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit