Cellebrite DI Aktie [Valor: 113481767 / ISIN: IL0011794802]
Cellebrite to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022

Cellebrite DI
PETAH TIKVAH, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT) (the "Company”), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Telephone participants are advised to register in advance at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaf596aa015be4fe19064526f1015b7b6.

Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7dttnkrq.

The webcast will remain available after the call at: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events-presentations.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.comhttps://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast,” "intend,” "seek,” "target,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "could,” "continue,” "expect,” "estimate,” "may,” "plan,” "outlook,” "future” and "project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of Cellebrite are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to develop technologically advanced solutions and successfully integrate with the software solutions used by customers; acceptance of solutions by customers; errors, failures, defects or bugs in solutions; a failure to maintain sales and marketing personnel productivity or hire, integrate and retain additional sales and marketing personnel; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of competition on pricing and on Cellebrite’s market share; sub-optimal results from products due to misuse by customers; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain and enhance its reputation and brand; inaccuracy of the estimates of Cellebrite’s market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; changes to packaging and licensing models that adversely affect the ability to attract or retain customers; failure to manage future growth effectively; failure to introduce new solutions and add-ons; issues in the use of artificial intelligence resulting in reputational harm or liability; the need for additional capital to support the growth of Cellebrite’s business; a failure to maintain the security of operations and the integrity of software solutions; the impact of government budgeting cycles and appropriations, early termination, audits, investigations, sanctions and penalties; a decline in government budgets, changes in spending or budgetary priorities, or delays in contract awards; a failure to adequately obtain, maintain, protect and enforce Cellebrite’s intellectual property or infringement of the intellectual property rights of others; perceptions or court or regulatory decisions that Cellebrite’s solutions violate privacy rights; the use of solutions by customers in a way that is, or that is perceived to be, incompatible with human rights; failure to comply with laws regarding privacy, data protection and security, technology protection, sanctions, export controls and other matters; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections titled "Risk Factors” and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our Annual Report on form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investors
Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com

Media
Victor Cooper
Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director
+1 404 804 5910
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com


