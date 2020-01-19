+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces CTO Resignation

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that Mr. Ron Shvili, the Company's CTO, informed the Company of his intention to resign as CTO in the near term at a date yet to be determined.

Mr. Nir Sztern, the Company's departing CEO said: "Ron successfully led the Company's engineering and IT division in a period of rapid technological changes and was a pivotal factor in strengthening Cellcom Israel's position as a leading innovative communications group. During his tenure Ron led the Company's CRM project, fiber to the home and 4G network deployments, IOT and advanced data protection solutions, digital transformation, data monetization, innovation processes, and many other communications and IT infrastructure projects. We thank Ron for his ample contribution to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."  

About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.767 million cellular subscribers (as at September 30, 2019) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.                                                                                

Company Contact

   Shlomi Fruhling
   Chief Financial Officer
   investors@cellcom.co.il  
   Tel: +972 52 998 9735

Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations  In partnership with LHA
cellcom@GKIR.com
Tel: +1-617-418-3096

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-ltd-announces-cto-resignation-300989310.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.

