25.11.2020 02:21:00

Cellcom Communications, a Bell Dealer, introduces a new way to connect with customers

Connect with store representatives from the comfort of your own home.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Cellcom Communications today announced the launch of Cellcom live agent, a new video conferencing platform. Cellcom live agent is the new and safe way for customers to connect with stores agents. It offers a whole new way for consumers and businesses to inquire about their mobilty or residential products via video conference. Key benefits are ordering any product and service via video call from the comfort of the home, no line ups especially in the cold weather and free same or next day delivery for Montreal, Québec city, Ottawa and Kingston.

Cellcom Communications Logo (CNW Group/Cellcom Communications)

"Cellcom live agent is the way forward for brick and mortar stores to help customers stay safe and keep the store feeling experience," says Gary Hutman, President at Cellcom Communciations.

Features and benefits of Cellcom Live Agent include:

  • Connecting with a store agent via video conference from the comfort of the home

  • No line ups

  • Same day delivery in select regions

Cellcom live agent will be available starting November 23rd, 2020. For more information on Cellcom Live agent, visit https://blackfriday.cellcom.ca/en/

About Cellcom Communciations: With over 40 Bell and Virgin locations in both the province of Québec and Ontario, Cellcom is the largest Bell dealer in Canada. Founded in 1985 by its President, Gary Hutman, Cellcom has over 600 corporate customers and 300,000 consumer clients. Over 200 representatives are happy to serve its clients on a daily basis.

SOURCE Cellcom Communications

