Cell Signaling Technology and Cell Press Launch Cell Mentor in China

DANVERS, Massachusetts and BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Signaling Technology (CST), a leading provider of antibodies, kits, and services, and Cell Press, a leading publisher of over 40 primary research and review journals, today announced that Cell Mentor™, an educational resource for biology students and researchers is available in China. Originally launched at AACR on March 30th, Cell Mentor enables biology students and researchers to easily navigate their careers, get published, and strengthen their laboratory skills to reach experimental success. Scientists in China will now have the ability to utilize Cell Mentor in their native Mandarin language at www.cellmentor.cn.

Cell Mentor is full of educational content from both Cell Press and CST and information is presented according to the types of challenges students and researchers face during their careers. It is designed to address real-life quandaries faced by students and researchers in and out of the lab.

To celebrate the new Cell Mentor section, CST will host IUIS 2019 Featured Forum: New Frontiers in Immunology, New Beginnings with Cell Mentor on October 21st at the InterContinental Beijing Beichen Hotel from 18:30- 20:30. In the forum, renowned opinion leaders in immunology will introduce the new frontiers in infection and immunity, NK cell-based immunotherapy of cancer, stem cell research and applications. In addition, Jay Dong, Vice President and General Manager China and Asia Pacific at CST will introduce the origin of Cell Mentor and how it can facilitate scientific experiments, and Peter Lee, Editor-In-Chief of Immunity and Publishing Director at Cell Press, will discuss how to publish papers in Cell, Immunity and beyond.

"In light of the reproducibility crisis, we are excited to provide the scientific community an educational resource intended to improve experimental success. We hope our collaboration with Cell will empower scientists to further their research and careers," said Benjamin D. Comb, SVP Corporate Strategy at Cell Signaling Technology.

"In a short period since its launch, Cell Mentor has proven to be a very useful resource for researchers to understand the publishing process, hone their experimental techniques, and help navigate their scientific careers. We are excited to localize this resource to enhance its utility and relevance to the Chinese researchers," said Dr. Peter Lee, Editor-in-Chief of Immunity and Director of Cell Press China Strategy.

Speakers at the forum will include:

Xuetao Cao , M.D., Ph.D., Academician, Member of the Cell's editorial board; Secretary-General, Chinese Society of Immunology; Chair of IUIS 2019; President of Nankai University, Director of Immunotherapy Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Science

Zhigang Tian , M.D., Ph.D., Professor & Director, Institute of Immunology , President, University Medical Center, University of Science & Technology of China

, Hongkui Deng , Ph.D., Professor, Member of the Cell's editorial board, School of Life Sciences, Peking University

CST will be attending IUIS 2019, October 19-23 in Beijing and will be located at Booth E07. For more information about Cell Mentor, please visit www.cellmentor.com.

