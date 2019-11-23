Celina Tent Creates Scholarship for Tri-Star Students

CELINA, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celina Tent and the Grieshop family are proud to announce the establishment of the Celina Tent Intern Scholarship. Administered by the Tri-Star Career Compact and the Mercer County Civic Foundation, this $2000 per year scholarship is renewable for four years and is awarded to students pursuing a degree in engineering technologies or business-related fields.

The family of Herb and Janice Grieshop has been a long-time supporter of the Tri-Star program. All three of the Grieshop children attended Tri-Star, finding it beneficial to their success in future business development endeavors. Additionally, core members of Celina Tent's management team have received education through the Tri-Star program.

"Tri-Star teaches students in-demand skills and students begin their careers with the knowledge they need to succeed. There are wonderful employment opportunities right here in our neighborhood and we are grateful to be able to support the education and growth of young people in the community," stated Janice Grieshop, Vice President of Celina Tent.

"Companies like Celina Tent and facilities like Tri-Star are what make our community unique," said Carol Hone, Director of the Mercer County Civic Foundation. "We are grateful to everyone in our community and their generosity and willingness to support our students."

Established in 1996, Celina Tent is a manufacturer of shelters for the US Department of Defense, Homeland Security, FEMA and foreign governments. Additionally, Celina Tent is a leader in the distribution of tents and event equipment, providing services worldwide. Celina Tent's main campus is located in Celina, Ohio with additional facilities located in England, China, the Philippines and nearby St. Marys.

SOURCE Celina Tent, Inc