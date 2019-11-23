23.11.2019 22:00:00

Celina Tent Creates Scholarship for Tri-Star Students

CELINA, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celina Tent and the Grieshop family are proud to announce the establishment of the Celina Tent Intern Scholarship. Administered by the Tri-Star Career Compact and the Mercer County Civic Foundation, this $2000 per year scholarship is renewable for four years and is awarded to students pursuing a degree in engineering technologies or business-related fields.

The family of Herb and Janice Grieshop has been a long-time supporter of the Tri-Star program. All three of the Grieshop children attended Tri-Star, finding it beneficial to their success in future business development endeavors. Additionally, core members of Celina Tent's management team have received education through the Tri-Star program.

"Tri-Star teaches students in-demand skills and students begin their careers with the knowledge they need to succeed. There are wonderful employment opportunities right here in our neighborhood and we are grateful to be able to support the education and growth of young people in the community," stated Janice Grieshop, Vice President of Celina Tent.

"Companies like Celina Tent and facilities like Tri-Star are what make our community unique," said Carol Hone, Director of the Mercer County Civic Foundation. "We are grateful to everyone in our community and their generosity and willingness to support our students."

Established in 1996, Celina Tent is a manufacturer of shelters for the US Department of Defense, Homeland Security, FEMA and foreign governments. Additionally, Celina Tent is a leader in the distribution of tents and event equipment, providing services worldwide. Celina Tent's main campus is located in Celina, Ohio with additional facilities located in England, China, the Philippines and nearby St. Marys.

 

SOURCE Celina Tent, Inc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

22.11.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
22.11.19
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
22.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
22.11.19
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
22.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin sinkt auf tiefsten Wert seit dem Frühling
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 47: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
Thrombosis Research Institute (TRI) stellt innovativen Risikoberechner zur Vorhersage von Schlaganfall, starken Blutungen und Mortalität bei Vorhofflimmern über einen Zeitraum von zwei Jahren vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;