SMI 11’122 0.9%  SPI 14’290 0.8%  Dow 34’084 0.6%  DAX 15’236 0.7%  Euro 1.1002 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’001 0.7%  Gold 1’790 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’584 3.7%  Dollar 0.9128 0.0%  Öl 66.9 -0.6% 
03.05.2021 15:27:00

Celia Evans CEO of Planet Fashion TV gets Fashion Icon Award 2021

MIAMI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celia Evans the owner of Planet Fashion TV was recognized as a fashion icon and leader in the community on Thursday night. As an African American and female owned company, Planet Fashion TV has forged its way as statement maker in the fashion world by focusing on diversity, inclusivity and trends in an ever changing global landscape.

The 2021 Fashion Icon award was presented to Evans at the IMG Studios in Miami and hosted by international Pop star Flo-Rida. Other award recipients included actress Tami Roman, Grammy Award singer Chrisette Michelle, philanthropist Tracy Mourning, and Felicia Jones, mother of 2019 NFL league MVP Lamar Jackson. The event was coordinated by Valerie "Diva" Nelson. Nelson is also the founder of Glitz and Girl Power a 501C3 that focuses on women empowerment and gives grants to female owned businesses.

About Celia Evans

Celia Evans has produced music, television, film and Internet media. Celia has served on the Film and Entertainment Advisory Board for Miami Dade County. She has produced and directed commercials for Lamborghini, Kenworth Trucks, Leading Hotels Of The World, and Lifestyle TV content for International Television Networks, including YR Asia (Singapore), Living UK, Polsat (Poland), RTE, ESO TV (Hungary), ABSCBN, Style (USA) Comcast International, Lifestyle Network, Beach Channel, Fine Living (USA) Fit TV (USA). She has produced film and media in English, Spanish and Japanese. Her feature length documentary "The Ultimate Wedding Planner" was shown in the documentary corner at Cannes Film Festival.

Celia is the CEO of Planet Fashion TV.
Planet Fashion TV is a digital publishing site and OTT streaming channel. Planet Fashion creates, aggregates and licenses fashion content globally. Planet Fashion produces Miami Swimwear Fashion Week and Sustainable New York Fashion Week and has produced fashion content and events in Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Milan Fashion Week, Marrakech Morocco, London Fashion Week, Oslo Fashion Week Norway, Monaco Grand Prix, Paris Fashion Week, Art Basel, and Cannes Film Festival. Planet Fashion tracks global trends, showcases beauty, diversity and creativity in an inclusive way.

Media Contact:
Michael Glovaski
786-623-3911
309047@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celia-evans-ceo-of-planet-fashion-tv-gets-fashion-icon-award-2021-301282165.html

SOURCE Planet Fashion TV

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:00 Mission Weltall – der Space Technology Index
08:20 SMI-Anleger warten auf neue Impulse
07:46 Die USA gibt die Marschrichtung vor
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
30.04.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk ernennt sich zum "Dogefather" - Kurssprung beim Dogecoin
CS-Aktie festter: Credit Suisse hat mit Archegos 2020 offenbar lediglich 16 Millionen Franken Ertrag erzielt
SMI und DAX in Grün -- Dow fester erwartet -- Hang Seng schliesst deutlich schwächer
Kritik an Tesla in China: Tesla als "arrogant" beschuldigt
Tipps für 2021: Börsenexperte Jim Cramer verrät seine 10 Branchen und Zukunftstrends
Stadler Rail-Aktie leichter: Russische Industriespionage befürchtet
Ether steigt erstmals auf über 3'000 US-Dollar - Bedeutung von Bitcoin rückläufig
Analyst erwartet böses Ende für den Bullenmarkt an den US-Börsen
Ausblick: Vonovia SE stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Roche bindet Accu-Chek Insight Insulinpumpe an automatisierte Dosierung an - Roche-Aktie im Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit