+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
18.10.2019 09:05:00

Celebrity Homes: Bremner Biscuit Mansion, near President Obama's Chicago Home, Is For Sale

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bremner Biscuit Mansion"

The Bremner Biscuit Company has been making bread and crackers since the mid 1800s and its original wafer since 1902. Owned by David F. Bremner, his business became well known when he moved his company to Chicago in 1871 to supply his crackers to victims of the Great Chicago Fire. Popular with wine and cheese enthusiasts, Bremner Wafers are still on grocery shelves today. The Bremner family's mansion, located just down the street from President Obama's home, was recently placed on the market at $2.15 million.

Located only a few blocks from the park shoreline of Lake Michigan in Chicago'sHyde Park neighborhood, the home was designed in 1899 by Benjamin Marshall who had created many of Chicago's most palatial residences and the Drake and Blackstone Hotels. The classic-brick-Colonial mansion of 11,097 square feet has everything modern day houses have lost - huge rooms and even a ballroom with rooms able to serve multiple purposes. The home has nine bedrooms and seven baths with all the original architectural details in place on a manicured corner lot, plus an updated-five-bedroom coach house - fourteen bedrooms in total. Attractive elements of the past craftsmanship can be admired in the high, ornate plaster ceilings, mahogany moldings, paneling and wainscoting. The grand-circular entrance foyer repeats the configuration on the second-floor landing. The first floor contains the formal rooms and large library with built-in bookcases and kitchen; the second floor has six bedrooms and four baths and the third floor has three bedrooms, two baths, the ballroom-recreation room and a den.

The Bremner Biscuit Company continued their baking operation in Chicago until 1984 when the family moved the company to Denver, Colorado where it still manufactures Bremner Wafers today. Although they sold the company in 1999 to Dare Foods, David Bremner's fifth-generation grandson, Neil, runs the company's baking division.

Chicago'sHyde Park neighborhood is just a few miles south of Downtown Chicago with large homes and tree-lined streets attracting notable residents such as the Obama family, Amelia Earhart, Mary Todd Lincoln, Hugh Hefner, Mahalia Jackson and Muhammad Ali. It was the site of the famous 1893 Chicago World's Fair that included the world's first Ferris wheel and first moving sidewalk. Still standing and used today from the fair is the popular Museum of Science and Industry building.

One of Chicago's historic mansions steeped in nostalgia for fans of the classic Bremner Wafer, on the other end of the block from President Obama's Chicago home, is for sale priced at $2.15 million. The listing agent is Shirley Walker of Berkshire Hathaway's Koenig Rubloff Realty Group, Chicago, Illinois.

Visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com for more historic, spectacular and celebrity homes and real estate news.

 

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:09
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
08:53
Marktüberblick: EUR/USD im Aufwind
06:12
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Ausbruch nach oben gelungen / Geberit – Doppeltopp?
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
17.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Callable oder lieber Non-Callable? Das ist hier die Frage
16.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Franken, Pfund, Euro: Darum ist der Devisenmarkt heute so schwankungsanfällig
Einigung im Brexit-Drama
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Weiteres Wachstum - Neuer Aktienrückkauf
Temenos-Aktien brechen nach Umsatzenttäuschung zweistellig ein
US-Handel endet etwas fester -- Einigung im Brexit-Streit: SMI gab leicht nach -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Darum verliert der Franken zum Euro an Terrain
IBM-Aktie schliesst deutlich tiefer: IBM verzeichnet Gewinneinbruch
Wirecard-Chef: Weiter keine Risiken für unser Geschäft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX startet etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes mit uneinheitlichen Tendenzen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt wird ein roter Start verzeichnet. Die Aktienmärkte in China werden vom BIP belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB