27.01.2021 13:30:00

Celebrating 50 Years of Success while Vertically Integrating to Support Growth

CALVERTON, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Environmental Group Inc. ("MEG") was incorporated in 1971 to serve the environmental remediation needs of the utility, transportation, and petrochemical industries in New York and the surrounding areas. Today, five decades since inception, MEG continues to serve those needs, on a much larger scale and to a diverse list of industries. MEG provides clients with worry-free, one-stop solutions for all their environmental remediation needs through 28 branch locations in the United States.  Driven by safety and innovation, MEG's continued evolution keeps them at the forefront of the environmental industry nationwide.

Miller Environmental Group Inc. Responding with innovation, professionalism, and integrity since 1971.

Miller Environmental Group Inc. celebrates 50 years of business with vertical integration to support national growth

50 years of success was made possible by the company's dedication to integrity, professionalism, and safety, as well as relationships with clients who are seen as partners. MEG believes in employing highly-trained team members who trust and depend on outstanding safety policies and procedures to guide their work – giving MEG the reputation clients trust, and a commitment to compliance they rely on. 

"Collectively, our dedication to safety and integrity supported our growth through the decades, and our investment into our team and business will continue to position Miller Environmental Group as a leader in the industry," said Jerry Coogan, President/CEO and 28-year employee of Miller Environmental Group.

This month, MEG announced its most recent expansion, the acquisition of Monarch Environmental Services, Inc. ("Monarch"). This merger increased the MEG footprint to 28 locations across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions, increasing the ability to respond to emergencies on a national basis through a managed network of approved vendors.

Kelly Mulvey, Chief Financial Officer at MEG is excited to invest in the future. "Our expanding footprint provides us with the ability to leverage scale and drive efficiencies which we are reinvesting in the business in people, technology and innovation to better serve our customers."

MEG President/CEO, Jerry Coogan, added, "We are thrilled to add this vertical integration to our company, allowing MEG to solve our clients' problems with a one-stop solution. This acquisition adds a total of 3 locations to our footprint with the addition of an Operations Center in Mannington, New Jersey and two Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities (TSDFs) and Operation Centers in Woodstown, NJ and Tampa, FL. It is a great way to kick-off our 50th year in business!"

Learn more millerenv.com.

CONTACT: Vanessa Kraus, vkraus@millerenv.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrating-50-years-of-success-while-vertically-integrating-to-support-growth-301215639.html

SOURCE Miller Environmental Group Inc

