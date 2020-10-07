+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
07.10.2020 21:28:00

Celebrating 10 Years of the CVAA

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind celebrates on this day the advocates, industry, and congressional leaders who participated in the passage and signing of the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010. The CVAA, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama on October 8, 2020, remains one of the greatest legislative achievements for Americans who are blind and visually impaired in the digital age.

(PRNewsfoto/American Council of the Blind)

"Thanks to the CVAA, access to this smartphone revolution [is] guaranteed for millions of Americans with disabilities."

"Over the past decade, virtually every aspect of life has been impacted by the explosion of smart mobile communications," said ACB President Dan Spoone. "Thanks to the CVAA, access to this smartphone revolution has been guaranteed for millions of Americans with disabilities."

In addition to requiring smartphones be made accessible to consumers who are blind and visually impaired, the CVAA also created, for the first time, regulations that provide audio-described content on major broadcast and cable networks. As a further result of the law, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) established a Disability Advisory Committee (DAC), which continues to advise the FCC on measures intended to secure greater access across our nation's telecommunications infrastructure.

"We commend ACB leaders such as our executive director Eric Bridges, Audio Description Project director Joel Snyder, project co-chairs Kim Charlson and Carl Richardson, and the countless number of advocates who collectively helped garner major support from industry and Congress in order to create a truly bipartisan legislative victory," President Spoone added. "Together, they embraced ACB's core value of collaboration, which has resulted in some of ACB's strongest relationships over the past decade."

The CVAA stands as a testament to the power that comes when industry and advocates join together in a collaborative spirit. ACB looks forward to working with industry over the next decade to identify additional ways we can enhance the quality of life and inclusion for Americans with disabilities in this digital age.

The American Council of the Blind is a national grassroots consumer organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. With 68 state and special-interest affiliates, ACB works to increase the independence, security, equal opportunity and quality of life for Americans who are blind and visually impaired. Learn more at www.acb.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrating-10-years-of-the-cvaa-301148106.html

SOURCE American Council of the Blind

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 233.90
2.72 %
Part Grp Hldg 857.60
1.80 %
The Swatch Grp 222.10
1.46 %
Givaudan 4’033.00
1.31 %
LafargeHolcim 43.02
0.77 %
Swisscom 488.40
-1.17 %
Zurich Insur Gr 323.40
-1.40 %
Swiss Life Hldg 354.80
-1.53 %
Lonza Grp 552.20
-1.57 %
Swiss Re 69.42
-1.98 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:59
Vontobel: Kampf ums Weisse Haus - Wer führt künftig die USA?
13:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08:20
SMI-Anleger agieren vorsichtig
06.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Geberit AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
06.10.20
Interest Rate Differentials and the Demand for US Dollar
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Nachfrage nach Akkus und Batterien: Diese Unternehmen können profitieren
Trump will Stimulus-Gespräche vorerst stoppen
Santhera-Aktie stürzt ab: Santhera verabschiedet sich nach enttäuschenden Daten von DMD-Medikament
BioNTech-Aktie beflügelt: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech startet
CureVac macht Tempo: CureVac-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek über Corona-Impfstoff & Co.
Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Logitech-Aktien nach Berichten zu Apple unter starkem Verkaufsdruck
US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Neben Volkswagen und Goldman Sachs: Spotify-Gründer steigt bei schwedischem Tesla-Konkurrenten ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Märkten konnten sich Anleger am Mittwoch nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB